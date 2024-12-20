43 US state capitols displaying nativity scenes this Christmas

The Thomas More Society and American Nativity Scene are behind the effort to bring manger displays to statehouses as allowed by law.

(Thomas More Society) — Nativity scenes are scheduled to appear in 43 state capitols across America this Christmas.

The Thomas More Society and American Nativity Scene continue to help private citizen groups display manger scenes in designated public forums during the Christmas season as they have done in previous years. In 2024, capitol buildings from coast to coast are scheduled to exhibit the traditional crèche featuring figurines of the Holy Family with Baby Jesus in the manger, depicting the first Christmas as described in the Bible.

“In 2024, we are pleased to announce that 43 state capitol nativity scenes are scheduled to be erected this Christmas season,” said Ed O’Malley, president of American Nativity Scene. “The message of hope delivered by the Baby Jesus celebrates the joy of new life. This troubled world can benefit from more hope.”

American Nativity Scene works closely with attorneys at Thomas More Society to ensure that those desiring to sponsor a state capitol nativity scene can do so, as allowed by law.

“Many erroneously assume that government entities are prohibited from allowing a religious display,” Thomas More Society executive vice president Thomas Olp explained. “The law is clear. Government entities may erect and maintain celebrations of the Christmas holiday — or allow citizens to do so on government property including nativity scenes, as long as a crèche’s sole purpose is not to promote its religious content, but to celebrate the public Christmas holiday. We pray that the nativity scenes of this Christmas season will help to foster a sense of unity and peace on earth.”

Tom Brejcha, president and chief counsel of the Thomas More Society, echoed the importance of displaying the nativity scenes, especially in times of social or political controversy. “The Christmas message highlights the inherent dignity of each and every human being,” he stated.

Pro-bono legal support offered by the attorneys at the Thomas More Society ensures that citizens who privately fund religious displays on public property are guaranteed their right to do so by the 1st and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. A permanent federal injunction banning discrimination against religious speech assures that the Christmas crèches are protected from erroneous applications of the widely misunderstood concept of “separation of church and state.”

The following state capitols are scheduled to feature a nativity scene in 2024: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

For more information, visit thomasmoresociety.org or americannativityscene.com.

