44% of Canada’s gender-confused prisoners are in jail for sex crimes: gov’t report

The report found that 94 percent of the 'trans' offenders committed their crimes while identifying as their biological sex.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — A recent report by Correctional Service Canada (CSC) shows that almost half of gender-confused male inmates are in prison for violent sexual offences.

The study from 2022 titled, Gender Diverse Offenders with a History of Sexual Offending shows a troubling trend amongst gender-confused male inmates who claim they are women.

Around 44 percent of “transgender” inmates are in jail because they committed a sexual offense.

The study looked at a sample group of 99 inmates from the years 2017 to 2020. The average age of the offenders is 42 with half of them serving “indeterminate” sentences.

Other findings from the study show that “Over 80% of gender diverse offenders with sexual offence histories were trans-women.”

The study also found that about two-thirds (66%) had “low reintegration potential.”

Around 64 percent of the offenders had committed a “current sexual offence,” with a whopping 88 percent having been previously convicted of sex crimes.

Of note is that 94 percent of the “trans” offenders committed their crimes while identifying as their biological sex.

The overwhelming majority, or 85 percent, of the individuals, were convicted of having committed a violent crime that caused death or harm to their victims, of which 58 percent were women or children.

A total of 70 percent of the “trans” offenders themselves had experienced sexual abuse as a child.

Another recent study investigating Sexual Coercion and Violence (SVC) in Canadian federal jails has found that so-called “gender diverse persons” have been linked to being a subgroup of instigators in aggressive sexual attack incidents in prisons.

As noted by a Correctional Service Canada’s (CSC) research brief dated from last year, the “victims and instigators in SCV incidents were most often men, with smaller subgroups of women and gender diverse persons.”

“Instigators often had histories of sexual aggression against other inmates, while victims often demonstrated previous vulnerability in the inmate population,” said the CSC.

According to official records, in 2021, 93 individuals in Canadian federal jails were in the “gender diverse persons” category. Most of these individuals are in male prisons.

LifeSiteNews reported last May that Canadian biological males who “identify” as “women” were officially allowed to be transferred from a men’s prison to a women’s if they ask and their request is approved.

This came about as a result of a new CSC policy saying that inmate transfers will be allowed regardless of “gender identity or expression.”

In 2017, Prime Minster Justin Trudeau said he would look to allow “transgender” or “non-binary” inmates to serve their jail sentence in the prison that most closely matched their claimed “gender” identity.

However, many women’s rights groups, including those with LGBTQ and pro-abortion agendas, blasted the move to allow biological men into a women’s jail as a threat to one’s safety.

Heather Mason, a former federal prisoner and spokesperson for Canadian Women’s Sex-Based Rights, said that female prisons will have to increase security because of a man’s more aggressive tendencies.

Mason noted that women’s jails have fewer “security measures” and there are no “weapons” but only an “eight-foot fence.”

Last year, a Parole Board of Canada (PBC) decision revealed that a female prisoner was frequently sexually assaulted by a biological male who was allowed to be jailed at the Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener, Ontario.

This resulted in recent protests at multiple jail locations in Canada, as well as some in the U.S., which also have a few states that allow “trans women” to be housed in male prisons.

