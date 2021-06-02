44 year-old BBC presenter dies from blood clots following AstraZeneca COVID jab

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

NEWCASTLE, U.K., June 2, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – A 44-year old radio presenter for BBC Newcastle in the U.K. has died as a result of blood clots following her dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 injection.

Lisa Shaw died on Friday, May 21, aged 44. Media reports at the time merely stated that she had been in hospital for a “short illness.”

However, fuller details only began to emerge about the successful radio presenter’s death after her family stepped in and revealed the link to one of the experimental COVID-19 injections.

Her relatives released a second statement following her death, in which they revealed that Shaw had developed “severe” headaches only one week after having the Oxford/AstraZeneca injection, and fell seriously ill a few days later. She was then transferred to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle and treated in intensive care for blood clots and bleeding.

The family’s statement read: “Lisa developed severe headaches a week after receiving her AstraZeneca vaccine and fell seriously ill a few days later. She was treated by the Royal Victoria Infirmary’s intensive care team for blood clots and bleeding in her head.”

The mother of one was not known to have any underlying health problems.

Veteran journalist Katie Hopkins revealed that sources close to the family noted how the family had even been told by the hospital that Shaw’s death would “definitely not be documented” as linked to the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a statement released by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) about Shaw’s death, read: “As with any serious suspected adverse reaction, reports with a fatal outcome are fully evaluated by the MHRA, including an assessment of post-mortem details if available. Our detailed and rigorous review into reports of blood clots occurring together with thrombocytopenia is ongoing.”

While initial reports in the mainstream media failed to mention that Shaw had recently taken the AstraZeneca jab, after the release of the statement by her family, some major news outlets subsequently reported that she died shortly after having received the COVID-19 injection.

The BBC, Shaw’s former employer, continues to downplay the connection between her death and the COVID injection, writing only that an investigation will be conducted into the link and that a coroner will consider if the cause of Shaw’s death “might have been complicated by her having had the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.”

The BBC says that it has seen the interim fact-of-death certificate, which lists “complication of AstraZeneca Covid-19 virus vaccination” only as a consideration, with the cause of death only to be determined following the investigation.

Notwithstanding the mainstream media’s reticence about forming the link between Shaw’s death and the injection, a number of social media users have commented on the dangers posed by the injection. David Kurten, leader of the Heritage Party and former member of the London Assembly, quipped, “Lethal injection? BBC presenter dies after taking experimental Covid ‘vaccine’.”

Meanwhile Law-or-Fiction, a group of lawyers critiquing the government’s lockdown restrictions, wrote: “This loss is very sad. How many deaths will it take? How many to lose their sight?”

Official government advice in the U.K. is that those aged under 40 are offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca injection, due to the risk of blood clots and thrombocytopenia. The injection has been subject to numerous headlines in recent months, as reports of blood clots following its administering led a number of countries to suspend the injection for various age groups.

Data released by the U.K. government, records 631 accounts of thrombocytopenia and 172 cases of immune thrombocytopenia, when the immune system actively attacks blood platelets. A total of 5,820 blood disorders have been recorded for the AstraZeneca injection, from January 4 through May 19.

There have also been 157 reports of cerebral venous sinus thromboses, blood clotting in the brain, along with 32 reports of cerebral venous thromboses, 22 reports of the “potentially devastating” superior sagittal sinus thrombosis, and 4 instances of the “life threatening” transverse sinus thrombosis.

In total, 676,083 adverse reactions have been recorded following injection with the AstraZeneca drug, with 806 deaths occurring.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.