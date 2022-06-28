45-year-old Canadian paralyzed after Pfizer shot still waiting for government to respond

Julian Scholefield was paralyzed from the waist down in July 2021, 12 days after his second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly a year later, he’s still waiting for the government to respond to his request for compensation.

LifeSiteNews is on the cutting edge of life and family news reporting. Support our Summer Campaign by giving a gift of support today: give.lifesitenews.com

(Children’s Health Defense) – More than 11 months after becoming paralyzed from the waist down 12 days after getting his second dose of a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Julian Scholefield is waiting for the Canadian government’s decision on his request for compensation.

“I’m paralyzed now, not because of a reckless accident, but because I followed the guidelines of our government, and so that validation and recognition is definitely something that would mean a lot to me,” Scholefield told CBC News.

Scholefield, a 45-year-old in British Columbia, was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a rare neurological disorder that causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord that damages myelin — the protective covering of nerve fibers.

“My life has become a daily struggle and my wife and children must provide care and assistance for me,” Scholefield said.

According to the Canadian government, there have been 46,149 reports of adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines. Only a handful of Canadians who reported being injured have received compensation.

‘Within a two-hour period, I ended up paralyzed’

Scholefield first noticed a tingling sensation in his leg on July 25, 2021, while he and his family were boating on Okanagan Lake.

“Rather than getting better, it actually progressed worse and went from being just in the left leg to the right leg as well,” Scholefield told CBC News on June 22.

“Within a two-hour period, I ended up paralyzed from really the mid-section down.”

A neurologist later diagnosed him with a myelitic form of ADEM, which can lead to paralysis, vision loss and difficulty coordinating voluntary muscle movements, according to the National Institutes of Health.

READ: Dr. Robert Malone: COVID measures have been ‘politicized and weaponized’ against US citizens

The condition is known to sometimes occur upon COVID-19 vaccination, according to this 2021 case report on an unidentified 56-year-old female patient who developed the condition two weeks after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

In April 2021, a healthy 33-year-old woman in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, who asked to remain anonymous, experienced paralysis 12 hours after getting her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and a 54-year-old Kansas man in May 2021 reported temporary paralysis after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Ignored and ‘swept under the rug’

Scholefield told CBC News that provincial and federal government officials have not responded to his emails and letters explaining his case.

“To be ignored and feel like you are swept under the rug is really hard, especially after going through something like this,” he said.

“That’s why I think it is [important] to get recognized by the Vaccine Injury Support Program [VISP] that this happened, and this happened to me because of the vaccine,” he said.

In October 2021, Scholefield submitted a claim to the VISP, the Canadian government’s vaccine injury compensation program.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Trudeau must apologize for "mass grave" smear that led to church-burnings Show Petition Text 3014 have signed the petition. Let's get to 4000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition This time last year, Justin Trudeau and his media allies were at the forefront of falsely accusing Catholic institutions of having buried Indigenous children in mass graves at various residential schools across Canada. There was and is no credible evidence to support these wild accusations, but many Canadians are still unaware of the facts. SIGN to demand an apology from Justin Trudeau for promoting the "mass grave" smear The anger generated by the media at home and abroad saw over twenty Canadian churches burned, and extensive damage done to many more, but the record has never been set straight in what amounts to a disinformation campaign. Terry Glavin at the National Post recently wrote a masterful piece that may go down in history as the definitive “debunking” of the assertions about the mass graves that never were. Glavin points out that “nothing new was added to the public record” concerning the history of residential schools in Canada. “The legacy of the schools had already been exhaustively explored in the testimony of hundreds of elders and a series of inquiries, public hearings, criminal cases, settlements and federal investigations going back decades. Most important of these efforts were the widely publicized undertakings of the 2008-2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), and the content of its voluminous findings,” Glavin wrote. “…[N]ot a single mass grave was discovered in Canada last year,” he added. “The several sites of unmarked graves that captured international headlines were either already-known cemeteries, or they remain sites of speculation even now, unverified as genuine grave sites.” “Not a single child” accounted for during the extensively researched commission “was located in any of these places,” Glavin underscored. “In none of these places were any human remains unearthed.” SIGN and SHARE the petition calling on Justin Trudeau to set the record straight. Even Trudeau's kneeling at what was reported upon as a just-discovered residential school burial ground was a lie - it was actually a well-known Catholic cemetery, but the media didn't let these details get in the way of reinforcing their narrative. Trudeau also called on Pope Francis to come to Canada and apologize for what had happened, as outlets like Reuters, the New York Times and scores more told the world that “nearly 1000 bodies” had been found in two mass graves. Those online articles were quietly edited from "mass graves" to "unmarked graves", but we still have the Twitter posts from major outlets like Reuters to prove the staggering level of misinformation. SIGN: Justin Trudeau must tell Canadians the truth - there were no mass graves According to an extensive investigation by Professor Emeritus Jacques Rouillard from the Université de Montréal: “The ‘discovery’ was first reported last May 27 (2021) by Tk’emlúps te secwépemc First Nation Chief Rosanne Casimir after an anthropologist, Sarah Beaulieu, used ground-penetrating radar in a search for the remains of children alleged by some to be buried there.” “Her preliminary report is actually based on depressions and abnormalities in the soil of an apple orchard near the school – not on exhumed remains.” Professor Rouillard opined that the unverifiable narrative of what could have amounted to child-murder has led to the false assertion of genocide, an assertion without any supporting evidence. “By never pointing out that it is only a matter of speculation or potentiality, and that no remains have yet been found, governments and the media are simply granting credence to what is really a thesis: the thesis of the ‘disappearance’ of children from residential schools,” Rouillard wrote. “And all of this is based only on soil abnormalities that could easily be caused by root movements, as the anthropologist herself cautioned in the July 15 press conference.” The vast majority of Canadians have been misled by the media and Mr. Trudeau, believing the most incredible smears imaginable, leading to scores of attacks on churches around the country. It's time we heard the truth. Please sign the petition today. We are also cc'ing Canada's Catholic bishops on this petition - they must also demand the record be corrected, lest Canadians continue believing the mainstream media's disinformation. For More Information: How the world's media got it wrong on residential school graves - National Post Trudeau lied about the bogus mass grave story - LifeSiteNews Trudeau's narrative was a hoax - LifeSiteNews **Photo: St. Jean Baptiste Church in Morinville burned to the ground on June 30, 2021** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

He said he is on medical leave from work to concentrate on his recovery, which currently involves chemotherapy treatments aimed at resetting his immune system, and acupuncture and treatments from a naturopath and osteopath.

He said his family has incurred significant expenses since the injury, including the cost of his wheelchair and the installation of an elevator in his home so he can get from his ground floor entrance to his living space and bedroom.

1 of 774 in Canada waiting to receive compensation for COVID-19 vaccine injury

Scholefield is one of 774 people who have filed a claim to the VISP.

So far, the VISP medical review board has approved eight claims as having a probable link between a serious and permanent injury and a vaccine, including the case of a 40-year-old man diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome who was awarded financial compensation last month for suffering and loss of employment income.

The Public Health Agency of Canada established VISP in July 2021 to provide financial support to people found to have experienced a serious and permanent injury as a result of receiving a Health Canada-authorized vaccine.

Prior to July 2021, the Canadian government was the only G7 country that did not have a vaccine injury compensation program.

More than 11.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in British Columbia as of June 21, according to the Canadian government’s COVID-19 Tracker.

Neurological side effects of COVID vaccinations a ‘safety concern’

The author of a January 2022 study investigating neurological side effects of COVID-19 vaccinations concluded concerns about the safety of the vaccines are “backed by an increasing number of studies reporting neurological side effects.”

The researcher, Dr. Joself Finsterer, M.D. Ph.D., professor of clinical neurosciences and preventative medicine at Danube University Krems in Austria, performed an online search using PubMed and Google Scholar databases for scientific studies using the terms “vaccination”, “SARS-CoV-2,” “anti-covid vaccination” and “immunization” in combination with the terms “side effects,” “adverse reactions,” “neurological,” “brain” and “nerves” used between December 2020 and September 2021.

READ: Trudeau gov’t commits to ‘taking action’ against pro-life pregnancy centers in Canada

From the initial search results of the period December 2020–September 2021, the author collected 28 “original articles which convincingly reported a neurological adverse reaction.”

Included in the 28 studies was a September 2021 study documenting a patient who developed ADEM two weeks after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty) COVID-19 vaccine, and another study, published July 2021, that reported three patients were diagnosed with encephalitis after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Healthcare professionals, particularly neurologists involved in the management of patients having undergone SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations, should be aware of these side effects and should stay vigilant to recognize them early and treat them adequately,” Finsterer wrote.

ADEM ‘a serious but very rare complication of pretty well all vaccines’

While ADEM cases are extremely rare, they do happen, said Dr. Brian Conway, medical director with the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Clinic.

“Unfortunately they occur — very rarely — [from] one in 100,000 [cases] to one in one million,” Conway told CBC News.

They are not at all specific to the COVID vaccine. This is something that we’ve identified as a serious but very rare complication of pretty well all vaccines.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the onset of ADEM can occur up to six weeks following COVID-19 vaccination.

CBC News reached out to BCCDC for data on how many people have been diagnosed with ADEM following a COVID-19 vaccine, but the agency did not respond, CBC News said on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. government-run Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, there have been 213 reports of ADEM following COVID-19 vaccines, with 155 of those reported after the Pfizer vaccine, 45 after Moderna’s vaccine and 12 after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

© June 24, 2022. Children’s Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children’s Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children’s Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children’s Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.

Share











