46 residents in Spanish nursing home die after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

SPAIN, February 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) —Forty-six nursing home residents who had received their first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s fast-tracked vaccination against COVID-19 at the beginning of January had died by the end of the month, Spanish media have reported.

Staff first reported a coronavirus outbreak at Nuestra Señora del Rosario (Our Lady of the Rosary), a nursing home in the province of Cadiz, Andalusia in Spain on January 12, in the wake of a vaccine distribution campaign.

The Ministry of Housing and Families intervened in the private facility which houses up to 145 residents and where local media reported on February 4ththat a further 28 of 94 residents as well as 12 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.

At another nursing home in the same southwestern Spanish province, in Novo Sancti Petri, in Chiclani, 22 elderly residents died and 103 were infected following a vaccination campaign.

Similar outbreaks and death clusters following vaccination have been reported across the globe, including:

29 elderly people died in Norway shortly after receiving Pfizer’s vaccination.

13 deaths among 40 residents following vaccination at one nursing home in Germany were dismissed as “tragic coincidence.”

10 deaths in a German palliative care patients within hours to four days of COVID-19 vaccination were deemed a “coincidence.”

22 of 72 residents of a nursing home in Basingstoke, England have died following vaccination.

24 seniors at a nursing home in Syracuse, NY were reported to have died from COVID-19 as of January 9, 2021 despite having been vaccinated beginning December 22, 2020.

10 cases of COVID-19 were reported on January 28 among seniors who had received both doses of Pfizer’s vaccine at one care home in Stockholm Sweden. The residents were vaccinated on December 27 and again on January 19.

The COVID-19 death toll in the small British enclave of Gibraltar numbered 16 before it launched its Pfizer vaccination campaign on January 10, 2021 and then shot up to 53 deaths 10 days later and to 70 seven days after that. According to a Reuters report, the Gibraltar Health Authority declared there was “no evidence at all of any causal link” between 6 of the deaths that were investigated and the Pfizer’s vaccine, despite the individuals having tested negative for Covid-19 before vaccination, but positive “in the days immediately after.”

4,500 COVID-19 cases in Israel occurred in patients after they had received one dose of Pfizer’s vaccine and 375 of those vaccinated patients required hospitalization, Israeli news media reported on January 12.

Seven adults living in a care home in Saskatoon tested positive for coronavirus a week after residents were vaccinated at the Sherbrooke Community Centre, the CBC reported. There were no positive cases at the time of vaccination.

Seven residents at a Montreal long-term care facility tested positive for Covid-19 within 28 days of being vaccinated with Pfizer’s vaccine, prompting the province of Quebec to delay the second Pfizer dose.

Abercorn Care Home in Scotland, which began COVID-19 vaccinations on December 14, 2020 was home to an outbreak of the virus by January 10 and the National Health Service for the region refused to comment on whether vaccinated residents were ill. A care home staff group founder told the Scottish Daily Record : “We have had members of our group whose parents have had the vaccine and then two weeks later have tested positive for coronavirus.”

All of the residents at a home in Inverness, Scotland were vaccinated against COVID-19 early in January, but 17 became infected with the virus after the first dose.

The UK Medical Freedom Alliance – a group of doctors, scientists, lawyers and other professionals who advocate for informed consent in the United Kingdom – published an urgent open letter to Nadhim Zahawi, Minister for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment; Matt Hancock, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care; and two vaccine oversight agencies calling for an immediate audit of the deaths following vaccination in the U.K.

The group refers to graphs showing a surge in care home deaths and cites data from the Office for National Statistics that residents’ deaths tripled in the two weeks between 8th and 22nd January 2021 at a time when there was a massive increase in the rate of vaccinations in care homes.

Similar graphs for Israel, Ireland, Bahrain and Jordan show a similar correlation.

The UKMFA points to the “statistically insignificant” safety data on elderly people in COVID-19, who they say were “under represented” in vaccine clinical trials.

“We postulated that there may be increased vaccine side-effects in this group, which would only become apparent when many thousands of them had received vaccinations,” the letter states.

The World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) updated its recommendations for Moderna’s vaccine administration on January 26 stating that while vaccination is recommended for older persons due to the risks of Covid infection, “very frail older persons with an anticipated life expectancy of less than 3 months” should not be automatically vaccinated but should be “individually assessed.”

