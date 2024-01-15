49 of 50 states saw increased gender dysphoria diagnoses between 2018 and 2022: report

The number of mutilating transgender surgeries in the US also increased over the same four-year period, spiking 44% between 2020 and 2021.

(LifeSiteNews) — The number of gender dysphoria diagnoses increased in all but one of the 50 states during a four-year period, new data shows.

Amid growing controversy and pushback over surgical and hormonal interventions for gender-confused minors in the United States, a recent report from the pro-LGBT data analysis company Definitive Healthcare shows that diagnosed cases of gender dysphoria have increased in every American state except for South Dakota.

The 2024 report includes data from 2018 through 2022 that shows that “gender dysphoria diagnoses among patients under 18 rose from 17.5% in 2018 to 20.4% in 2022.”

In 2018, 2.6% of gender diagnoses were among children aged 6 to 12, with the number spiking slightly to 3.2% in 2021 and returning to 2.5% in 2022, according to the report. Children aged 13 to 17 years old comprised 14.8% of cases in 2018 and 17.9% in 2022. Adults aged 18 to 64 claimed 78.8% of diagnoses six years ago, a number that dipped slightly to 77.4% by 2022.

According to Definitive Healthcare’s data, “gender dysphoria diagnosis volumes rose in every state except for South Dakota, which saw a 23% decline in diagnoses during that period.” The state with the highest increase in cases between 2018 and 2022 was Virginia, which rose 274%. Indiana followed with a 247% increase.

On July 1, 2023, a South Dakota law took effect banning surgical and hormonal interventions for gender-confused minors. The prohibited interventions include prescription of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones as well as mutilating surgeries committed on the basis of a self-described “gender identity.” Medical professionals who violate the law are subject to lawsuits and having their licenses revoked.

Virginia, on the other hand, has not enacted any ban on so-called “gender-affirming” procedures.

In addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, infertility, and suicidality.

Alaska, Washington, California, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Kentucky, Georgia, South and North Carolina, Delaware, Rhode Island, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Maine all saw a more than 100% increase in gender dysphoria diagnoses. Additionally, Washington, D.C., saw a rise of 122%.

Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Missouri, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and New Hampshire saw increases of between 50 and 100%.

Only six states – Oklahoma, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Connecticut and Alabama – had less than 50% increase in cases. The lowest rate of increase was the 10% rise seen in Connecticut.

The report also included statistics on the percentage of American citizens “receiving gender affirming care [sic] who sought mental health therapy.” In 2018, this number was 27.3%, which rose every year until 2022, when it landed at 29.6%. Similarly, the “growth of gender affirming [sic] surgery volume” during those four years also increased.

From 2018 to 2019, the number of mutilating surgeries committed on American citizens rose by 31.2%. The increase continued between 2019 and 2020 (13.3%), 2020 and 2021 (44.0%), and 2021 and 2022 (27.9%).

The Definitive Healthcare report comes more than a year after data compiled by Komodo Health Inc. was released showing that the number of children in the United States between the ages of 6 and 17 diagnosed with gender dysphoria had tripled from 2017 to 2021. Up to 121,882 minors received the diagnosis during that time, with 42,000 diagnoses occurring in 2021 alone.

Nearly 20 states have enacted complete bans on puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and mutilating surgeries for gender-confused minors, and four more have some active restrictions in place. Several other states have introduced similar bills that have passed at least one legislative chamber. Some states’ laws remain blocked in court.

RELATED

American Academy of Pediatrics article calls banning trans ‘care’ for kids ‘medical neglect,’ ‘emotional abuse’

American College of Pediatricians launches new initiative to combat transgender drugs for children

Share











