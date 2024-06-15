5 Japanese women petition Tokyo court for the ‘right’ to be surgically sterilized

The 5 women are in court contesting Japan’s current Maternal Health Law, which prohibits surgical sterilization for contraceptive purposes and only allows it if pregnancy and childbirth would 'endanger' a woman's life.

(LifeSiteNews) — On June 12, the Tokyo District court conducted an initial trial hearing over a case in which five Japanese women who wish to cease their reproductive functions are pushing for their “right” to undergo sterilization surgery for contraceptive purposes.

Under Japan’s current Maternal Health Law, surgical sterilization for a woman is outright illegal unless pregnancy and childbirth “endanger” her life, or if a woman has already had several children and her physical health has been impacted by the previous births. It is worth noting that these exceptions still largely violate the natural law and are condemned by the infallible teaching of the Catholic Church, with sterilization only being permitted if it is the unintentional byproduct of a necessary lifesaving procedure.

Kazane Kajiya, 27, who eventually underwent sterilization in the United States, as well as four other women, filed a lawsuit against the state demanding a “right” to undergo sterilization be established, contending that the law violated their constitutional rights by limiting their ability to make decisions about their own bodies. Notably, the women are seeking ¥1 million in damages per person, according to a report by The Japan Times.

“I’m not asking (the state) to shoulder the cost (for the surgery). I’m not asking for your support,” Kajiya said in a statement submitted to the court. “I just don’t want you to take away my options.”

Kajiya claimed that she filed the lawsuit so that others who wanted to get sterilized would not have to face the legal hurdles she had faced.

Notably, Kajiya’s testimony as to why she is suing the state, documented on the Call 4, reads:

I live as a woman, but since my teenage years, I have had a strong sense of discomfort and disgust with my body’s fertility, and I have wished to undergo sterilization surgery for over ten years. I am currently married. However, my wish to not experience pregnancy, childbirth, or child-rearing is something that I will never compromise in my life.

Kajiya affirmed that her husband supported her decision, stating that “my partner has been my only and greatest ally in this.”

Adding, Kajiya recounted her experience of sterilization surgery abroad:

In September 2023, I underwent sterilization surgery at a hospital abroad. How to live a life with my body is something only I can decide for myself, and there is no reason for the state to impose prohibitions. The Maternal Health Act is made based on the assumption that there should hardly be anyone who ‘wants to undergo sterilization surgery without having children.’ A society with such a law fails to take into consideration existence like us.

Elaborating, Kajiya said that unlike Japanese doctors, the doctor in the U.S. did not ask questions she regarded as intrusive, such as whether she had any children or whether her spouse gave his consent to her permanent decision.

Even in the above-mentioned cases in which sterilization is legally permitted, Japanese law currently mandates that women must have spousal consent. If women undergo surgery without meeting the requirements of the law, they may face jail time for up to a year or a maximum fine of ¥500,000. Likewise, men who want to undergo a vasectomy also face the same legal requirements.

Another plaintiff, who goes by the pseudonym Reina Sato for privacy reasons, also claimed:

Whether or not to undergo sterilization surgery is a matter concerning my own body, and I don’t think it should be prohibited by state law. Because my body is not a ‘maternal body’, it is not unreasonable that the so-called ‘Mother’s Body Protection Law’ prohibits sterilization surgery for the ‘protection of the maternal body.’

Strikingly, Kajiya has been active in promoting abortion in Japan, apart from her desire to be sterilized. For instance, in 2022, she participated in a press conference titled “Action for Safe Abortion Japan.”

As per the plaintiffs’ lawyers, the requirements outlined in the maternal law for sterilization surgery stemmed from a prewar eugenic law meant to curb the number of people with recessive genes to enable more people who have “better” genes to live.

After the Second World War, the 1948 Eugenic Protection Law replaced the prewar eugenic law, thus loosening rules on sterilization operations and abortions, especially on people with disabilities, to “maintain” the “quality” of the population. Specifically, the 1948 Eugenic Protection Law stated that its aim was “to prevent birth of inferior descendants from the eugenic point of view, and to protect life and health of the mother, as well.”

In 1996, the Maternal Health Law replaced the Eugenic Protection Law, eradicating some provisions regarded as discriminatory toward people with disabilities. Nevertheless, various requirement have remained intact regarding sterilization surgery.

