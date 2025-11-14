5 transgender activists will dine with Pope Leo at ‘Jubilee of the Poor’ event Sunday

Five gender-confused men were reportedly welcomed to the Vatican Jubilee event for the poor after one questioned the direction the Church would take on LGBT causes following Francis’ death.

(LifeSiteNews) — A famous trans activist said he will join Pope Leo XIV for dinner at the Jubilee of the Poor event this coming Sunday.

The gender-confused man known as “Alessia Nobile” was invited to the Jubilee of the Poor dinner on November 16, taking place at Paul VI Hall in Rome, according to Italian media outlets.

The dinner with the Pope will feature hundreds of poor, homeless, and “marginalized” guests. Nobile said that he and four other men who identify as women were invited to the lunch after he had requested an audience with the Pope over his concerns that the Church might “turn back on LGBTQ rights” after the death of Pope Francis.

Nobile has described Francis as a friend and mentor. He first met the deceased pope in June 2022 during an audience with five other self-identifying “transgender women.” Francis met with Nobile multiple times and invited him to his public general audiences. The late pope also wrote him a personal letter in which he addressed the male transgender activist as “dear sister.”

By all available public accounts, Francis did not tell Nobile that a man living as though he were a woman is contrary to nature and that the Church rejects transgender ideology.

Share











