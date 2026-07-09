5,000+ Christians have been killed or abducted in Nigeria so far this year: report

At least 2,550 Christians were killed and another 2,800 abducted across Nigeria between January and June 2026, according to a report by a human rights organization.

(Persecuted Church Alerts) — The coordinated attacks on Christians and Christian communities in Nigeria has worriedly continued to be on the rise in recent months, with Plateau, Benue, Southern Borno, Southern Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa, Niger, Kwara, Kogi and Nasarawa states recording some of the highest levels of violence.

‎In its 2026 Mid-Year Report released on Thursday, July 2, a Nigeria-based human rights organization, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), has claimed that at least 2,550 Christians were killed and another 2,800 abducted across Nigeria between January and June 2026, alleging that the attacks were carried out by Islamist armed groups operating with impunity, and that 1,050 Muslims were killed and 1,150 abducted during the same period.

‎The group, which was speaking through its executive director, Emeka Umeagbalasi, further noted that about 300 churches were destroyed or abandoned, 10 Christian pastors were killed, 10 others abducted, while around 800 Christian women and children were forcibly converted to Islam in captivity, with Plateau, Benue, Southern Borno, Southern Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa, Niger, Kwara, Kogi and Nasarawa states recording some of the highest levels of violence.

‎Intersociety attributed the attacks primarily to armed Fulani groups, Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Lakurawa and other jihadist groups.

‎It alleged that some of the groups collaborate in carrying out attacks, kidnappings and ransom operations, while also accusing the Nigerian government of failing to adequately protect affected communities.

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‎“Findings of the report were based on a 66-page incident database compiled from field investigations, eyewitness accounts, survivors, community leaders, media reports, religious organisations, researchers and other open-source intelligence,” Umeagbalasi said.

‎The report also alleged that approximately 300 churches and other Christian places of worship were destroyed, burned, abandoned or forced to close during the first six months of the year.

‎It claimed that the Catholic Diocese of Wukari in Taraba State recorded the destruction of 217 churches between September 2025 and May 2026, while more than 100,000 worshippers were reportedly displaced by sustained attacks on Christian communities.

‎According to the organization, about 175 Christian schoolchildren were abducted during the review period, with many of the incidents occurring in Borno and Oyo states.

‎Intersociety also reported that 10 Christian pastors were killed and another 10 abducted in separate attacks, alleging that clergy and places of worship have become recurring targets of armed groups operating across parts of northern and central Nigeria.

‎The organization further criticized the Nigerian government for what it described as a failure to prosecute perpetrators or seek international accountability through the International Criminal Court.

‎What this signals

‎* Christians continue to be a prey to Fulani groups, Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Lakurawa and other jihadist groups, with their safety and freedom of movement not guaranteed.

‎* It highlights the government failure to protect vulnerable communities and prosecute perpetrators.

‎* The defenseless community continues to be at the mercy of their assailants and oppressors.

Reprinted with permission from Persecuted Church Alerts, run by the Vulnerable People Project.

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