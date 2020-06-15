54 NIH scientists resign or fired over secret foreign ties, 93% connected to China (live updates)

LifeSite’s previous (and future) live updates on the coronavirus crisis and how it relates to issues our readers care about can be viewed HERE.

“An ongoing inquiry by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) into grantees’ failures to disclose foreign ties has resulted in the firings and resignations of 54 scientists,” according to The Epoch Times. “The NIH investigation has investigated 189 scientists for undisclosed foreign ties, with 93 percent of the hidden funding coming from China. Some 77 grantees have been removed from the NIH system as a result of the probe” (emphasis added).

“The NIH effort is part of a larger U.S. government campaign to counter the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) infiltration of American academia. The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI have made arrests and reached settlements in several cases involving researchers as part of its broader China Initiative launched in November 2018.”

June 15, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today revoked the emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to be used to treat certain hospitalized coronavirus patients. The emergency use authorization had allowed for coronavirus patients to receive the drug, which President Donald Trump has been taking as a prophylactic, “when a clinical trial was unavailable, or participation in a clinical trial was not feasible,” according to the FDA.

The World Health Organization has said that “breastfeeding mothers do not seem to be passing on the new coronavirus to their infants” and that the live virus has not been detected in breastmilk. This is consistent with advice from the breastfeeding group La Leche League, which says that “there is a growing body of research showing babies benefit from multiple and diverse immunologic proteins, including antibodies, provided in human milk, particularly through direct breastfeeding.”

“Those who become infected shortly before giving birth and then begin breastfeeding, and those who become infected while breastfeeding, will produce specific secretory IgA antibodies and many other critical immune factors in their milk to protect their nursing infants and enhance their infants’ own immune responses.”

The global overreaction to the coronavirus has been compared to the disastrous U.S. invasion of Iraq.

The Foundation for Economic Education wrote Friday:

Today it’s generally accepted that the presence of WMD [weapons of mass destruction] was the primary basis for the Iraq War. Naturally, the absence of such weapons shook the world. The media blamed the politicians, the politicians blamed US intel, and the intelligence actors involved mostly defended their work. … The Iraq War WMD debacle is arguably the greatest expert “fail” in generations. The holy triumvirate—lawmakers, bureaucrats, and media—all failed to sniff out the truth. If any of them had, a war that cost trillions of dollars and claimed the lives of 100,000-200,000 people likely could have been avoided. It would be difficult to surpass the Iraq blunder, but emerging evidence on COVID-19 suggests the experts—again: lawmakers, bureaucrats, and media—may have subjected us to a blunder of equally disastrous proportions.

Globalist elites will gather in a Swiss resort town to plan the post-coronavirus “Great Reset,” which is not expected to be friendly toward the pro-life or pro-family cause.