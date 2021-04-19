5,800 Americans get coronavirus after receiving two doses of vaccines, 74 dead

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

April 19, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – After being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, 5,800 Americans have contracted COVID-19 and 74 have died, according to reports from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Around 78 million Americans have already received both does of Pfizer or Moderna’s experimental mRNA therapy, commonly referred to as a coronavirus vaccine, or a single shot of Johnson & Johnson’s product. All three “vaccines” have been brought to production with the use of aborted fetal cell lines.

The 5,800 post-vaccination instances of infection with the Wuhan coronavirus, which the CDC calls “breakthrough cases,” resulted in 400 hospitalizations and 74 deaths. Approximately 40 percent of those infected following vaccination were over 60 years of age, and the overall majority, around 65 percent, were women, as of data collected up to April 13. The CDC data on breakthrough cases accounts for those infected 14 days after vaccination and does not include anyone who contracts the virus within a shorter period following the jab.

The CDC’s statement on breakthrough infections follows reports from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which announced at the beginning of April that 246 Michigan residents had become infected with the virus, despite being fully vaccinated. According to The Detroit News, the so-called breakthrough cases were identified two weeks or later from the date of inoculation. 11 out of the 246 identified were hospitalized and 3 people, aged over 65, died.

“To date, no unexpected patterns have been identified in case demographics or vaccine characteristics,” the CDC told The Epoch Times regarding the surge in “breakthrough” cases.

“COVID-19 vaccines are effective, and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. All of the available vaccines have been proven effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths. However, like is seen with other vaccines, we expect thousands of vaccine breakthrough cases will occur even though the vaccine is working as expected,” the statement continued.

During a White House press briefing earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told reporters that “the important thing is to look at what the denominator of vaccinated people is, because it is very likely — and what we’re hearing at least indirectly, and we’re certainly going to be confirming that — that that number of individuals who were breakthrough infections is not at all incompatible with a 90-plus percent vaccine efficacy.”

“So, I don’t think that there needs to be concern about any shift or change in the efficacy of the vaccine,” he claimed.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, commented on the “breakthrough” phenomenon in an April 15 hearing, asserting that “[s]ome of these breakthroughs are, of course, failure of an immune response in the host. And then some of them we worry might be related to a variant that is circulating. So we’re looking at both.”

Fauci suggested that the high number of individuals contracting COVID is a result of mostly elderly people “particularly if they are frail and have underlying conditions,” who “might not have responded as well to the vaccine,” despite over 60s accounting for less than half of breakthrough cases, around 40 percent.

Fauci went on to say that “when someone is already elderly and may or may not have an underlying condition, that it is unfortunate but not surprising that you might have a couple of deaths” following vaccination.

In Washington State, like Michigan, a growing number of breakthrough cases from vaccinated individuals has been reported, with over 100 such people testing positive for COVID-19. Oregon health officials noted 168 breakthrough cases locally, three of whom later died.

Washington state Health Secretary Umair Shah has since stated that the emerging data on virus breakthrough after vaccination indicates a need to continue wearing a face mask and physically distancing from others.

“Finding evidence of vaccine breakthrough cases reminds us that, even if you have been vaccinated, you still need to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands to prevent spreading COVID-19 to others who have not been vaccinated,” he insisted.

“We encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible, and encourage friends, loved ones, and co-workers to do the same.”

Instructions to continue wearing masks as a safeguard against COVID-19 are commonplace, but numerous experts have shared their professional opinions, including in peer reviewed journals, that such mandates do next to nothing to quell the rate of spread of the virus.

One of the first major studies into mask efficacy, published by Danish scientists in the Annals of Internal Medicine last November, found no statistical significance in cases of the virus between mask wearers and non-wearers. Additionally, new data published by the CDC in March discovered that mask mandates reduced the spread of the Wuhan virus by between zero and 1.8 percent.

READ: Will COVID vaccines really bring us back to normal?

In spite of their own findings, the CDC issued advice in like manner with Shah: “People who have been fully vaccinated should keep taking precautions in public places like wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet apart from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and washing their hands often.”

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLD), a non-profit healthcare group of American physicians dedicated to promoting non-partisan, scientifically-backed medical advice, warned of the potential dangers arising from mRNA COVID vaccines in January. The AFLD said at the time that previous attempts to create coronavirus vaccines failed on that basis of “pathogenic priming”: a phenomenon “that makes the vaccine recipient more likely to suffer a sudden fatal outcome due to massive cytokine storm when exposed to the wild virus.”

Accordingly, the AFLD stated that that taking an experimental vaccine “is not safer” than a very low infection fatality rate for the coronavirus. Besides the “extraordinarily low” mortality rates, doctors are “getting better and better at treating COVID-19: the death rate in terms of population continues to fall, hospital stays for COVID-19 get shorter and hospital mortality from COVID-19 plummets.”

Besides breakthrough infection reports, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the CDC and FDA-run program for recording vaccine-related injuries, has been inundated with a total of 68,347 adverse events reported between December 14, 2020 and April 8, 2021 for the COVID vaccines. Of the almost 70,000 adverse events, a total of 2,602 deaths have been recorded in that time.

Meanwhile, the U.K. government’s own data on vaccine-related adverse events (the Yellow Card Reporting scheme) has reported over 626,000 different side-effects, including 847 deaths, more than 11,000 psychiatric disorders, 771 seizures, and 12 brain injuries.

