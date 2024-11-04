6 female athletes urge Nebraska voters to ban late-term abortion in new pro-life ad

6 female college athletes from Nebraska are encouraging voters to support a ballot initiative banning late-term abortion and to vote against an amendment seeking to enshrine abortion as a 'fundamental right.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Six female athletes have appeared in two ads supporting Initiative 434, which would ban abortion in the second and third trimester in Nebraska.

On October 28, Protect Women and Children, a pro-family and pro-life organization, released two ads featuring six female athletes encouraging Nebraskans to vote on two major abortion initiatives on the state’s November ballot.

“With out-of-state activists lying about the radical Initiative 439, my teammates and I knew it was time to get off the bench and tell the truth about how 439 would harm Nebraska women and children,” UNL softball player Jordyn Bahl said in the video. “Nebraskans should vote for 4 and no on 9 to protect Nebraska women and children.”

Athletes in the videos include University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) volleyball star Rebekah Allick and UNL softball players Malia Thomas, Hannah Camenzind, Lauren Camenzind, Jordyn Bahl, and Abbie Squier.

During the video, Allick, a Catholic, wore a shirt reading “God-Fidence: knowing I can’t but He can.”

The two initiatives on the November ballot are Initiative 434 and Initiative 439. The first seeks to ban abortion in the second and third trimester “except when a woman seeks an abortion necessitated by a medical emergency or when the pregnancy results from sexual assault or incest.” It is important to point out that unborn babies are not culpable for the circumstances of their conception, and that the deliberate killing of a preborn baby is morally unjustifiable and never medically necessary.

On the other hand, Initiative 439 would enshrine a “fundamental right” to abortion throughout the state until the baby is viable outside the mother’s womb.

“Initiative 439 is dangerous,” Allick warned. “439 forces taxpayer funding of abortion, places women’s care in the hands of non-physicians, and puts Nebraska women at risk. 434 defends women from abuse, trafficking, and coercion. Nebraskans should vote for 434 and no on 439.”

“Get in the game, vote for initiative 434 and no on 439,” the athletes conclude. “For four, and no on nine.”

The videos have since been shared online, with many celebrating the women’s bravery to publicly advocate for the unborn, especially when pro-abortion celebrities routinely use their platform to promote a culture of death.

Former All-American swimmer turned women’s sports activist Riley Gaines commended the athletes, saying, “Six female athletes from the University of Nebraska appear in a pro-life, pro-child, pro-woman ad supporting Initiative 434 in Nebraska.”

“This is so cool to see,” she continued. “For so long, the other side has used star athletes to promote their views. The tide is turning.”

While many celebrated the young women defending their beliefs, others accused the athletes of being well-paid to appear in the ads. However, Bahl corrected the claim, explaining that each athlete in the video is dedicated to the pro-life movement.

“Imagine people seeing a commercial done with 6 young women supporting a pro life movement, and immediately jumping to the conclusion that we were paid to take part,” she wrote on X.

Imagine people seeing a commercial done with 6 young women supporting a pro life movement, and immediately jumping to the conclusion that we were paid to take part. Nope! None of us received a penny! We just aren’t afraid to take a stand and protect life! — Jordyn Bahl (@jordybahl) October 30, 2024

“Nope! None of us received a penny! We just aren’t afraid to take a stand and protect life!” Bahl declared.

