6-months pregnant mother dies after husband allegedly forces abortion pills

A pregnant mother, 23, died after taking abortion pills allegedly forced on her by her husband, based on superstitious Hindu beliefs about housewarming rites.

(LifeSiteNews) — A young mother in India has died after her husband allegedly forced her to take abortion pills, reportedly due to a superstitious belief about pregnancy interfering with housewarming rituals.

“Pravallika,” 23, was six months pregnant when she suffered heavy bleeding and died following an allegedly coerced abortion in Adilabad district, Telangana, on Saturday. Her husband, S. Prashant, is accused by her family of administering the pills against her will and then fleeing the scene.

According to a police complaint filed by her brother, Pravallika had taken the pills under pressure from Prashant, who claimed pregnancy would interfere with religious ceremonies for their new home.

Pravallika’s relatives say he held the belief that a woman should not be pregnant while engaging in the housewarming rites, known as Griha Pravesh. Online sources, like the Mumbai-based Housing.com, repeat this prohibition, although not as an absolute rule.

Pravallika was initially treated at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad but was transferred to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad when her condition worsened. She died Saturday evening.

Authorities have registered a case under Section 90 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Justice Code), which addresses fatal forced miscarriages.

Pravallika leaves behind a two-year-old son. Her husband, Prashant, remains at large.

Police say they are still determining what pills were used and whether coercion occurred, but relatives maintain that she was given the abortion drugs without informed consent. A postmortem report is pending.

Abortion pills enjoy broad support from politicians across the world, including Catholic U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

But while they allow abortions to take place at home and without costly medical supervision, there is a growing awareness that they facilitate forced abortion by abusive partners, parents, or other parties.

The Catholic Church teaches that causing or permitting an abortion is gravely immoral, because it destroys the life of an innocent person.

Murder, especially of the innocent, is one of four sins so grievous that they “cry to heaven” for God’s vengeance.

However, the Church not only proclaims the truth about life but also offers compassion and healing for men and women in pain.

If you’ve been involved in abortion – whether voluntarily, or through coercion or deceit – know that help is available.

Counseling ministries like Rachel’s Vineyard offer support for both men and women suffering grief or guilt after abortion.

A baby’s life cannot be restored, but truth, justice, and healing remain possible.

Share













Your support makes stories like this possible! LifeSiteNews is completely donor supported, allowing us to report on what truly is happening in the world, free of charge and uncensored. A donation to LifeSite will ensure millions around the world can continue to come to our site to find the truth people are so desperately searching for on life, faith, family and freedom. $ Donate Now

Related Articles