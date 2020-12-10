News

Thu Dec 10, 2020 - 2:42 pm EST
TEXAS, December 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Utah have formally joined Texas in its Supreme Court suit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—four battleground states who ran illegal and unconstitutional elections. The joining states agree with Texas: the defendant states exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify unlawfully enacting last-minute changes and ignoring both federal and state election laws, thus skewing the results of the 2020 General Election. 

“Texas continues to lead the fight to protect election security and integrity, and today I gladly welcome Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah to this historic endeavor. By flouting state and federal election laws, the defendant battleground states have tainted the integrity of citizens’ votes across the entire nation,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton. “To restore trust in the integrity of our election process, we must tirelessly defend its security and hold accountable those who discarded our Constitution for their own convenience. Texas is proud to have these states by its side in shining the bright light of justice.” 

Attorney General Paxton filed an original lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, December 7, arguing that the Supreme Court must require the four defendant-states to conduct their elections in a manner that complies with the Constitution and all federal and state laws. 

Read a copy of today’s filing here.

