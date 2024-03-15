650 Canadians come out to support fundraiser for Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber

U.S. citizens: Demand Congress investigate soaring excess death rates

SWIFT CURRENT, Saskatchewan (LifeSiteNews) — Over 600 Canadians came out in support of Freedom Convoy organizer Chris Barber, raising $32,000 for his ongoing legal battle.

The March 11 event in the Stockade Building in Swift Current, Saskatchewan featured 650 Canadians who gathered to see Barber, one of the leaders of the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests against COVID mandates, according to local media outlet Swift Current Online.

“Basically holding us personally responsible for everyone that was in Ottawa in the protest of February of 2022,” summarized Barber regarding his charges.

“I’m just an average Canadian. When the mandates to cross the international border, the federal mandates, I just decided to say ‘no’ and a bunch of people stood with me,” described Barber. “I’m forever grateful for the friendships we’ve made now.”

A trucker from Saskatchewan, Barber was heavily involved in the 2022 Freedom Convoy, which saw thousands make their way to Ottawa in protest of COVID vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

The evening included dinner and live entertainment in a musical performance by ‘Blind Monkey’ featuring Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich. Attendees also had the opportunity to meet and speak with Barber.

“Very happy of the support that is here. Honestly without the support right now, we’d be in a pile of trouble right now,” he said.

Despite his ongoing legal battle, Barber revealed that he does not regret his participation in the 2022 protest, explaining, “I know it was the right decision to make, and I’d make it again.”

The total revenue from the tickets amounted to over $32,000 before expenses. According to Swift Current Online, all the funds will go towards Barber’s legal fees.

Currently, Barber is suing the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for freezing his bank account and hundreds of others involved with the demonstrations after a recent court ruling declared the Emergencies Act (EA) was unconstitutional and unreasonable.

The EA controversially allowed the government to freeze the bank accounts of protesters, conscript tow truck drivers, and arrest people for participating in assemblies the government deemed illegal.

On February 14, 2022, the day the EA was invoked, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland mandated certain bank accounts be frozen under the EA. In total, close to $8 million in funds from 267 people were locked. Additionally, 170 Bitcoin wallets were frozen.

The freezing of bank accounts by Freeland without a court order was an unprecedented action in Canadian history and was only allowed through the Liberal government’s invocation of the never-before-used EA.

As a result of Freeland’s order, Barber’s bank account was frozen. He owns a trucking company, and according to the lawsuit, the frozen bank account resulted in missed payments as well as defaulting on loans, which negatively impacted his credit rating.

In early 2022, the Freedom Convoy saw thousands of Canadians from coast to coast come to Ottawa to demand an end to COVID mandates in all forms. Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, Trudeau’s government enacted the EA on February 14, 2022. Trudeau revoked the EA on February 23.

Barber and Lich have been involved in a lengthy trial after being charged and taken to court by the government. The trial has been put on hold, with its resumption date uncertain. It is also not yet clear how the recent court ruling will affect the trial.

LifeSiteNews reported just over a week ago that Lich, Barber and a host of others filed a $2 million lawsuit against the government.

Freedom Convoy lawyer Keith Wilson said Section 24 of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms “gives Canadians the right to sue their government for damages when Charter rights are violated.”

“Doing so affirms the seriousness of respecting Charter rights and is intended to deter future governments from breaching Canadians’ fundamental rights,” he said.

An investigation into the use of the EA, as per Canadian law, was launched by Trudeau. However, it was headed by Liberal-friendly Judge Paul Rouleau, who led the Public Order Emergency Commission. Unsurprisingly, the commission exonerated Trudeau.

Federal and provincial politicians have come out in support of the truckers. Last week, LifeSiteNews reported that newly elected Conservative Legislative Assembly of Alberta (MLA) member Eric Bouchard praised the Freedom Convoy protesters for doing what “was right” in opposing to COVID mandates.

