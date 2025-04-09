66% of Americans oppose funding ‘gender transitions’: new poll

Two-thirds of Americans believe tax dollars should not be spent on surgical or chemical ‘gender transitions,’ and 52 percent say it’s enough to flip their vote from Democrats to the GOP.

(LifeSiteNews) — Sixty-six percent of Americans believe taxpayer dollars should not be spent on surgical or chemical “gender transition” practices, according to a Cygnal poll conducted for the socially conservative American Principles Project (APP).

The Daily Wire reports that majorities of women, blacks, and Hispanics feel the same way, according to the survey, with even 42 percent of Democrats and 43 percent of Americans who voted for Vice President Kamala Harris opposing federal “transitioning” subsidies. The survey also found that the issue was enough for 52 percent of voters to change their vote from a Democratic candidate to a Republican one.

“This poll is proof of what we’ve known for a long time – the majority of Americans do not want their tax dollars being spent on gender transitions,” APP president Terry Schilling said. “I am glad that President Trump has already begun to take action on this popular, commonsense policy, but now it’s time for Congress to make the ban on federal funding for gender transitions permanent.”

The findings add to a wealth of evidence that LGBT activists’ priorities are dramatically out of step with the public as a whole.

Last month, left-wing Pew Research similarly reported that 66 percent of respondents supported limiting athletic participation to actual members of a team’s designated sex, 56 percent supported prohibiting “transition” procedures on minors, and 53 percent oppose forcing insurance companies to cover “transition” services.

Exit polls show that President Donald Trump won the 2024 election primarily due to widespread discontent with the state of the economy and the southern U.S.-Mexico border under former President Joe Biden, which former Vice President and eventual Democratic nominee Kamala Harris signaled her policies would not change. Democrats calculated, wrongly, that personal distaste for Trump and fear for the future of abortion “access” would outweigh voter perceptions that they were focused more on the LGBT lobby and other left-wing activist priorities than kitchen-table issues.

In fact, exit polling by the pro-Democrat firm Blueprint found that the statement “Kamala Harris is focused more on cultural issues like transgender issues rather than helping the middle class” was the third-biggest reason for why overall voters chose not to vote for her and the number one reason why swing voters rejected her and voted for Trump instead.

