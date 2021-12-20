66% of Americans with booster shots are still worried about catching COVID: poll

Nearly two thirds of boostered individuals reported concern about contracting the virus despite getting their shots, while only 12% of unvaccinated people said they were worried about catching COVID.

WEST LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (LifeSiteNews) — A new poll has found that people who have been fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 are significantly more concerned about contracting COVID-19 than unvaccinated individuals, despite the measures taken ostensibly to protect themselves against illness.

The independent poll, conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute in New Jersey and published December 15, suggests that people who are afraid of contracting a variant of COVID-19 do not have their fears assuaged by vaccination, despite promises by public health officials and legacy media pundits that the jabs significantly cut down the risk of hospitalization or death.

According to the study, which surveyed 808 U.S. adults between December 2 and December 6, 51% of adults who had been “fully vaccinated” said they were concerned about catching a new variant of the coronavirus, while 66% of those who were both “fully vaccinated” and had gotten a booster shot said they were concerned.

Comparatively, only 12% of those who had opted not to get the experimental injections said they were worried about catching a new variant.

Concern about the virus also reflected political divides, with people identifying as Democrats far more likely (56%) to say they were worried about a family member getting sick from COVID compared to only 13% of Republicans. Similarly, Democrats supported the reimposition of masking and social distancing rules at nearly four and a half times the rate of Republicans, with 88% of Democrats in favor compared with only 20% of Republicans.

Despite political differences shaping support or rejection of measures like vaccination and mask mandates, 60% of respondents across the political spectrum broadly agreed they felt “worn out” by the impact the COVID response has had on their lives, while nearly half expressed anger about the changes they’ve been forced to make in their lives in the wake of the mandates, restrictions, and coercive strategies introduced ostensibly to slow the spread of the virus. Republicans more likely (63%) than Democrats to express anger about the disruptions caused by the COVID response (34%).

The poll also found Americans were less likely to approve of President Joe Biden’s response to the COVID-19 epidemic than they were in previous months, with respondents evenly split on whether they thought Biden was doing a good or bad job (46% each way).

The report noted that the December findings showed a significant dip in the public’s approval of the president, who promised repeatedly on the campaign trail that he would “shut down the virus.”

Prior to this most recent poll, “Biden’s ratings on the pandemic had consistently been in net positive territory” with November’s results drawing in 53% approval and 41% disapproval. Now, however, Biden has suffered a 12-point slide among independents (from 50% to 38%) and a “noteworthy” 13-point decline in states he won in 2020 (from 60% approval to just 47%), while losing six points among Republicans and two points among Democrats broadly.

The results come as more people have reportedly died with COVID-19 in 2021 following the roll-out of Pfizer’s double-shot mRNA drugs in December 2020 than during the peak of the pandemic before the injections hit the market, leading to speculation about the actual effectiveness and safety of the shots.

According to the data, roughly 800,000 people have passed away with COVID-19 listed on their death certificate over the past 20 months, 62% of whom have died after the jabs were made available.

Meanwhile, researchers and public health officials have been forced to acknowledge that the efficacy of the experimental injections is failing. In November WebMD admitted that all of the drugs currently on the market have suffered a serious drop in efficacy over the span of 6 months.

According to the report, the efficacy of the Moderna mRNA jab plunged from 89% effectiveness in March to 58% in September, while the efficacy of Pfizer/BioNTech shots was nearly halved in the same period, beginning at 87% and falling to just 45%. The reported effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot injection also nosedived from 86% to just 13%.

Last month, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) head Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledged that a “significant” amount of vaccinated Americans are being hospitalized for COVID-19 and began calling for universal booster jabs which he said are “going to become a part of the standard regimen.”

The mass immunization program, which now increasingly includes booster doses, comes in spite of the fact that the vast majority of people face a vanishingly small risk from the virus — the CDC reports an infection survival rate of greater than 99.95% for those under age 50 — and fails to take account of the fact that people who have already contracted the virus have in large part developed a natural immune response to it.

Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, an internist, cardiologist, and professor of medicine at Texas A&M University Health Sciences Center who has testified before committees of the U.S. and Texas Senate, has stressed the importance of naturally acquired immunity and decried the push to vaccinate even those who have a natural protection against the virus.

“People who develop COVID have complete and durable immunity,” McCullough said. “You can’t beat natural immunity. You can’t vaccinate on top of it and make it better. There’s no scientific, clinical or safety rationale for ever vaccinating a COVID-recovered patient.”

Public health officials and politicians in the U.S. have repeatedly hinted that the definition of “fully vaccinated” will be updated to include a third dose.

On Thursday, New York’s Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she will introduce legislation that would update the definition of “fully vaccinated” to include a booster shot.

Share











