66% of recent corona hospitalizations in NY from people following lockdown: Live updates

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that “66 percent of the people” recently hospitalized for the coronavirus “were at home, which is shocking to us.”

“They're not working; they're not traveling,” he said. “We were thinking that maybe we were going to find a higher percent of essential employees who were getting sick because they were going to work — that these may be nurses, doctors, transit workers. That's not the case. They were predominantly at home.”

May 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Honolulu, Hawaii, is cracking down on its homeless population, despite the fact that the city’s shelters “had a 96% occupancy rate in December 2019,” the Honolulu Civil Beat reported. “The situation is especially dire now because shelters have reduced their capacities to allow for more social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts are also predicting a spike in homelessness as unemployment skyrockets and people find themselves unable to pay rent.”

People who had and then recovered from the coronavirus are banned from entering the military, the Pentagon confirmed to Military Times.

TODAY reports:

A medical researcher said to be on the “verge of making very significant” coronavirus findings was found shot to death over the weekend in Pennsylvania, officials said. Bing Liu, 37, a researcher for the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, was found dead Saturday inside a home in Ross Township, north of Pittsburgh, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said. He had been shot in the head and neck, the agency said. An hour after Liu's body was discovered, a second person, Hao Gu, 46, was found dead inside a car less than a mile away, the agency said.

Noting the Empire State’s $13 billion deficit, Gov. Cuomo said healthcare workers who volunteered to come to New York during the pandemic will have to pay state taxes.

4,575 Canadians have been fined or ticketed for alleged coronavirus-related infractions, to the tune of almost $6 million.

Ten people in Argentina were arrested for going to Mass.

The Texas Supreme Court has ordered the release of Shelley Luther, the salon owner who was jailed and fined $7,000 for keeping her business open during the state’s lockdown. Luther said she and her stylists needed to be able to feed their families.