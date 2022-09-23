7 in 10 Albertans oppose COVID jab mandates: poll

'Standing up to Ottawa and opposing vaccine mandates are both winning issues with Albertans,' said United Conservative Party's Danielle Smith.

(LifeSiteNews) – A recent poll suggests that a sizeable majority of people living in the Canadian province of Alberta are opposed to draconian vaccine mandates.

Yesterday, Alberta Premier leadership candidate Danielle Smith posted to Twitter poll results showing that a total of 69.5 percent of Albertans are against “vaccine mandates.” Only 30.5 percent are in favor.

The poll was commissioned by the Smith campaign. Political strategy firm One Persuasion Inc. surveyed 750 Albertans over 18 years of age between September 15 to 20.

“So we commissioned a credible pollster to survey regular Albertans, and guess what? The media was wrong…yet again,” Smith wrote.

“Standing up to Ottawa and opposing vaccine mandates are both winning issues with Albertans. We still have work to convince undecideds, but are well on our way! It’s time for our UCP team to come together and put Alberta First.”

Standing up to Ottawa and opposing vaccine mandates are both winning issues with Albertans. We still have work to convince undecideds, but are well on our way! It’s time for our UCP team to come together and put Alberta First. We can do this! /3#abpoli #ableg pic.twitter.com/iSzvHriqlT — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) September 20, 2022

Smith is running to be the leader of the United Conservative Party (UCP). A recent poll shows she is in the top spot to replace outgoing Premier Jason Kenney.

The UCP is set to elect its new leader on October 6 after Kenney announced earlier this year that he would step down. Kenney received poor ratings following his imposition of vaccine mandates and lengthy lockdowns during the COVID-19 so-called pandemic.

Taking the party in the opposite direction, Smith is running on a platform of medical freedom, no more lockdowns, and no more vaccine mandates.

Smith’s closest rivals are UCP MLAs Brian Jean and Travis Toews.

The only candidate in the running with the full endorsement of Campaign Life Coalition, Todd Loewen, has 7 percent support overall.

Throughout much of 2021 and into 2022, many businesses in Alberta, along with many municipalities as well as government agencies and universities, put in place COVID workplace jab mandates. This resulted in thousands losing their jobs.

Also under Kenney, no fewer than three Alberta pastors were jailed for defying COVID mandates.

The One Persuasion Inc. poll results also suggest that the majority of Albertans also support Smith’s idea of creating a “Sovereignty Act.”

The poll also shows that the UCP would win 44.6 percent of the vote, compared to 39.8 percent for the socialist NDP.

Smith said the Alberta Sovereignty Act would deal with federal overreach and make Alberta as independent from Ottawa as possible while staying in the Confederation.

Brian Peckford, the last living politician who helped create Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, recently put his support behind a proposed law by Smith which would limit federal government overreach.

Many Albertans have been left with a feeling of betrayal by Kenney over his handling of the province during the COVID crisis.

The Alberta government, like all other provinces in Canada, introduced COVID vaccine passport systems. Alberta for a time mandated that people had to show proof of the jabs to go to restaurants, movies, or sporting events.

In July 2021, Kenney said that he was “opposed” to an Alberta vaccine passport and would not be bringing one to his province.

However, in September 2021, Kenney imposed a vaccine passport on Albertans, despite the growing evidence that lockdowns and restrictions had resulted in more lives lost than saved.

In fact, in January of this year, the Alberta government was forced to admit that it had overstated COVID hospitalizations attributed to the Omicron variant by 60 percent.

In Canada, data shows that uptake for COVID boosters is rather low and is declining, with only 49.55 percent of the population having had a third jab. Only 12.36 percent of Canadians have chosen to get more than one booster shot.

The COVID jab trials have never produced evidence that vaccines stop infection or transmission. In fact, evidence suggests that the jabs no longer even reduce severe symptoms, especially considering the ever-changing viral variants, and that they are harming more people than helping.

