70% of Americans believe mail-order abortion pills should face harsher restrictions: poll

Additionally, 49% of voters surveyed said they would be less likely to support representatives who advocate for mail-order abortion drugs.

(LifeSiteNews) — The FDA is facing additional criticism of its mail-order abortion pill policy, this time from likely voters.

A new poll conducted by CRC Research for the 85 Fund found that a large majority of voters oppose the current Food and Drug Administration policy allowing women to obtain abortion pills by mail without an in-person doctor visit.

The poll, which surveyed 1,600 likely voters, found that 7 in 10 support the FDA requiring in-person medical evaluations both before and after the use of abortion drugs in order to minimize the risk of complications. Additionally, 49 percent of voters surveyed said they would be less likely to support representatives who advocate for mail-order abortion drugs.

In a press release, President of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Marjorie Dannenfelser commented on the recent findings, recognizing the public health crisis that this FDA policy is causing.

“Voters could not be speaking any more clearly on abortion drugs flooding the mail, driving up abortion rates and undermining protections for women and children,” stated Dannenfelser.

“They recognize this is an urgent public health and safety crisis that demands a return to common sense, like in-person doctor visits that were required under the first Trump administration.”

READ: Josh Hawley opens investigation into abortion pill companies, creates hotline for victims

The current FDA policy, which the Trump administration has maintained, originates from a 2021 Biden-era effort to expand access to abortion by eliminating in-person requirements for prescribing and dispensing abortion pills.

Since the policy was enacted, the FDA has faced growing legal challenges citing concerns about the potential harms of these drugs for women and their accessibility through the mail.

An amicus brief filed by the Thomas More Society presented new data suggesting that expanded access to abortion pills has reduced the likelihood that women receive ultrasounds to assess pregnancy health. The data revealed that 4 in 10 women go without regular screening to determine gestational age of their pregnancy.

Recently, Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) further elaborated on the adverse effects of the abortion pills when he opened an investigation into the companies producing them.

“Mounting evidence suggests that mifepristone poses grave risks to women,” wrote Hawley.

“Yet your company has continued to profit from the widespread distribution of this drug even as serious questions have emerged about hemorrhage, infection, sepsis, and other dangerous complications associated with its use.”

SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser ended her statement on the recent poll by urging Americans to make their voices heard on this issue in the midterms.

“Ahead of midterms, pro-life Republicans must act and speak out boldly about stopping the mail-order abortion drug crisis,” said Dannenfelser.

“The worst option is to take the ‘ostrich strategy,’ say nothing and hope to deal with the problem down the road, if at all.”

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