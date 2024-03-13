70% of Canadians believe country is ‘broken’ as Trudeau focuses on less important issues: poll

Most Canadians placed cost of living as their most important issue, above climate change and the war in Ukraine, as Trudeau recently promised another $3 billion to Ukraine and plans to increase his carbon tax on April 1.

(LifeSiteNews) — A recent poll has revealed that seven out of 10 Canadians believe the country is broken and that the Trudeau government does not focus on issues that matter.

According to a March 7 Leger poll, 70 percent of Canadians feel that “everything is broken in this country,” explaining that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government is too focused on climate change and the war in Ukraine, instead of real issues facing Canadians such as the rising cost of living.

“Canadians believe the federal government is more focused on issues that are of lower importance to them,” the poll stated. “Climate change, immigration, and the war in the Ukraine are less important to Canadians than affordability of a place to live, the state of health care, and rising interest rates.”

Thirty-four percent of those surveyed placed inflation as their number top concern, followed by the state of healthcare at 17 percent and affording a place to live at 10 percent. Only 5 percent thought climate change was the most important issue.

According to the poll, conducted February 23-25, 70 percent of Canadians agree with the statement, “It feels like everything is broken in this country right now,” while 27 percent disagree, and 4 percent are unsure.

Notably, the percentage of Canadians who consider Canada to be broken is 3 percent higher than in 2023. Those mostly likely to feel everything is broken included women, CPC voters, Albertans, and Ontarians. Comparably, 43 percent of Liberal voters and 66 percent of NDP voters agree with this statement.

In regard to why the country is broken, 21 percent believe it is due to everything being expensive, 18 percent think it is because of Trudeau’s leadership, while 11 percent attribute it to that fact that the healthcare system is failing.

Additionally, the poll found that 27 percent of Canadians are angry concerning the Trudeau government’s management of the country.

Indeed, while Canadians placed cost of living as their most important issue, above climate change and the war in Ukraine, Trudeau recently promised another $3 billion to Ukraine and plans to increase the carbon tax to limit the effects of “climate change” on April 1.

While Trudeau sends Canadians’ tax dollars oversees and further taxes their fuel and heating, Canadians are struggling to pay for basic necessities including food, rent, and heating.

A September report by Statistics Canada revealed that food prices are rising faster than the headline inflation rate – the overall inflation rate in the country – as staple food items are increasing at a rate of 10 to 18 percent year-over-year.

Despite numerous reports indicating Canadians are experiencing financial hardship, the Trudeau government has largely ignored the pleas of those asking for help, while consistently denying their policies have any impact on inflation or the economy more broadly.

Trudeau has continued to refuse to extend the carbon tax exemption to all forms of home heating, instead only giving relief to Liberal voting provinces.

The carbon tax, framed as a way to reduce carbon emissions, has cost Canadians hundreds more annually despite rebates.

The increased costs are only expected to rise, as a recent report revealed that a carbon tax of more than $350 per tonne is needed to reach Trudeau’s net-zero goals by 2050.

Currently, Canadians living in provinces under the federal carbon pricing scheme pay $65 per tonne, but the Trudeau government has a goal of $170 per tonne by 2030.

Additionally, on April 1, the carbon tax is set to increase the federal carbon tax to 17 cents per liter of gasoline, 21 cents per liter of diesel, and 15 cents per cubic meter of natural gas, despite 69 percent of Canadians opposing the tax hike.

During a media interview following a nearly $500,000 Liberal retreat Trudeau told Canadians struggling with the high cost of living that times are also difficult for politicians.

“Yeah, people are facing tough times, and yes, everyone is finding it difficult right now. And as leaders, MPs, parliamentarians of all types, part of our job is to be there to take it, to support it as Canadians are worried and anxious, and put out those solutions,” he said.

“So yeah, it’s not an easy time to be a politician,” Trudeau lamented.

