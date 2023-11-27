70% of Canadians support carbon tax exemptions for home heating: poll

'What's stopping relief for everyone are the Liberal MPs that are too chicken to stand up to the prime minister and stick up for their constituents,' Canadian Taxpayers Federation Director Franco Terrazzano told LifeSiteNews.

(LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is refusing to offer carbon tax relief to Canadians, despite a recent poll showing that most Canadians support exemptions on home heating.

According to a November 22 Leger poll, 70 percent of Canadians support carbon tax exemptions on all forms of home heating as Trudeau continues to push energy regulations despite their negative effects on Canadians.

“The polls are crystal clear: Canadians don’t think the government should be taxing people for heating their homes,” Canadian Taxpayers Federation Director Franco Terrazzano told LifeSiteNews.

“What’s stopping relief for everyone are the Liberal MPs that are too chicken to stand up to the prime minister and stick up for their constituents,” he continued. “Liberal MPs must listen to their constituents and fight for carbon tax relief for everyone.”

“The carbon tax on natural gas alone will cost the average family $300 this year,” Terrazzano warned. “The carbon tax on natural gas will cost the average family $1,100 over the next three years, as Trudeau continues to crank up the tax.”

According to the poll, 70 percent of Canadians would support the decision to extend the carbon tax exemption to all home heating fuel, leaving only 30 percent opposed. The research further revealed that Canadians living in rural areas are more likely to support carve-outs, with 76 percent of such Canadians supporting exemptions.

Trudeau recently announced he was pausing the collection of the carbon tax on home heating oil for three years, a provision that primarily benefits the Liberal-held Atlantic provinces. The current cost of the carbon tax on home heating fuel is 17 cents per liter. Most Canadians, however, heat their homes with clean-burning natural gas, a fuel that will not be exempted from the carbon tax.

The poll follows two recent polls of how Atlantic Canada and Ontario responded to the carbon tax exemption; 77 percent of Atlantic Canadians supported tax exemptions on all forms of home heating compared to 63 percent of Ontario residents.

Similarly, five Canadian premiers from coast to coast have banded together to demand Trudeau drop the carbon tax on home heating bills for all provinces, saying his policy of giving one region a tax break over another has caused “divisions.”

“It is of vital importance that federal policies and programs are made available to all Canadians in a fair and equitable way,” reads a letter signed by Premiers Tim Houston of Nova Scotia, Blaine Higgs of New Brunswick, Doug Ford of Ontario, Danielle Smith of Alberta, and Scott Moe of Saskatchewan.

While Canadians stand united against the tax on home heating, Trudeau is attempting to convince Canadians that he cares if they freeze because of his tax.

“We’re rolling out heat pumps and helping you make the switch off home heating oil, because heat pumps are better for your wallet and our environment,” Trudeau posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, last week. “Today in St. John’s, we met with students who will help install heat pumps – and who are part of the clean future we’re building.”

Trudeau’s promotion of heat pumps comes as Moe previously pointed out that it is an unreasonable solution given the severity of Canadian winters.

“The Govt of Canada’s own website says heat pumps only work to a temperature of -15C to -25C and below that, ‘a supplemental system must be used to provide heating,'” he wrote on X.

“Last time I checked, it gets a little colder than that here,” he added. “The Trudeau-NDP government really does want to leave Saskatchewan families in the cold.”

The carbon tax, framed as a way to reduce carbon emissions, has cost Canadians hundreds more annually despite rebates.

The increased costs are only expected to rise, as a recent report revealed that a carbon tax of more than $350 per tonne is needed to reach Trudeau’s net-zero goals by 2050.

Currently, Canadians living in provinces under the federal carbon pricing scheme pay $65 per tonne, but the Trudeau government has a goal of $170 per tonne by 2030.

However, despite both Canadians and politicians supporting carbon tax exemptions for all, Trudeau and his government refuse to provide relief to Canadians.

The Trudeau government’s current environmental goals – in lockstep with the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” – include phasing out coal-fired power plants, reducing fertilizer usage, and curbing natural gas use over the coming decades.

The reduction and eventual elimination of the use of so-called “fossil fuels” and a transition to unreliable “green” energy has also been pushed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) – the globalist group behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda – an organization in which Trudeau and some of his cabinet are involved.

