700+ jab-free Canadians join class-action suit against Trudeau gov’t over COVID mandates

The lawsuit claims that the federal government openly discriminated against those who chose not to get the shots, notably 'on the grounds of genetic characteristics and religion.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Over 700 vaccine-free Canadians negatively affected by federal COVID jab dictates have banded together to file a multimillion-dollar class-action lawsuit against the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On September 22, Alberta constitutional lawyer Leighton Grey of Grey Wowk Spencer LLP, a firm that has helped the jab free many times in legal cases, filed the lawsuit on behalf of the plaintiffs in federal court.

The lawsuit specifically names Canada’s Attorney General as well as His Majesty the King in Right of Canada as defendants. Overall, the lawsuit claims that the Trudeau feds openly discriminated against Canadians who chose not to get the jabs, notably “on the grounds of genetic characteristics and religion.”

“The Plaintiffs plead that the Defendants (the federal government) committed the tort of misfeasance in public office by deliberately conducting themselves unlawfully in the exercise of their public functions,” the lawsuit reads.

“The Defendants knowingly and in bad faith acted unlawfully outside the scope of their authority by implementing and maintaining the Interim Orders (Trudeau’s COVID dictates).”

The lawsuit alleges that the federal government violated a multitude of the plaintiffs’ charter rights as well as rights under the Canadian Human Rights Act.

Overall, the lawsuit focuses on three areas in which the plaintiffs were affected. They are people who were fired for not getting the shots due to government mandates, those who could not travel in any manner due to Trudeau’s ban on the vaccine-free from flying, and those who fall into both categories.

Overall, the lawsuit seeks damages per plaintiff of $500,000 for violating charter rights along with damages for mental suffering of $200,000 per person and an additional $200,000 for economic damages.

The class-action lawsuit is open at this time and is still accepting more applicants, who must be jab free and have suffered as a result due to federal COVID dictates.

Grey has requested the lawsuit be held in a federal court in Edmonton, Alberta.

In October 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced unprecedented COVID-19 jab mandates for all federal workers and those in the transportation sector and said the unjabbed will no longer be able to travel by air, boat, or train, both domestically and internationally.

This policy resulted in thousands losing their jobs or being placed on leave for non-compliance.

Trudeau “suspended” the COVID travel vaccine mandates on June 20, 2022. Last October, the Canadian federal government ended all remaining COVID mandates in Canada regarding travel, including masking on planes and trains, COVID testing, and allowing vaccine-free Canadians to no longer be subject to mandatory quarantine.

Lawsuit calls out safety of mRNA COVID shots by claiming feds were ‘negligent’ in pushing jabs

The lawsuit also calls into question the safety of the mRNA COVID shots, claiming the federal government was “negligent in the design, development, testing, licensing, distribution, monitoring, marketing and sale of the COVID-19 vaccines.”

“Implementation of the vaccine mandates by the Defendants was unreasonable as it subjected the Plaintiffs to an objectively unreasonable risk of harm. Such unreasonable conduct that both factually and legally caused the harms suffered by the Plaintiffs,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also alleges that the federal government violated the Genetic Non-Discrimination Act because of mandating that the vaccine free take PCR COVID testing, which sampled one’s genetic material.

As for the COVID jabs themselves, there is mounting evidence concerning the adverse effects they cause in many who have taken them, including kids.

For example, a recent study done by researchers with Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest found that 17 countries have found a “definite causal link” between peaks in all-cause mortality and the fast rollouts of the COVID shots as well as boosters.

Adverse effects from the first round of COVID shots have resulted in a growing number of Canadians who have filed for financial compensation over alleged injuries from the jabs via Canada’s Vaccine Injury Program (VISP).

Thus far, VISP has paid over $6 million to those injured by COVID injections, with 2,000 claims remaining to be settled.

Vaccines not ‘mandatory’ in Canada

In Canada, vaccines are not mandatory at the federal level as each province is responsible for its own healthcare delivery. At the provincial level, some provinces such as Ontario and New Brunswick have made certain vaccines (not COVID-19 ones) mandatory via legislation, with a few exceptions, for children to attend public schools.

Lawyers with Canada’s Department of Health wrote in a 1996 Canadian National Report on Immunization that unlike some countries “immunization is not mandatory in Canada.”

“It cannot be made mandatory because of the Canadian Constitution,” the lawyers added.

Grey’s class action lawsuit notes the 1996 Canadian National Report on Immunization report, noting how in Canada mandatory vaccination of any kind has been ruled unconstitutional.

While the federal government, broadly speaking, did not force all Canadians to get the COVID shots, with even Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam saying in June 2020 it would not be mandatory, the reality is rules were put in place that made life for those not getting the injections difficult.

The lawsuit also mentions that on June 2, 2020, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam announced that COVID vaccination would not be mandatory in Canada.

The class-action lawsuit is the latest in a string of legal action being taken against both governments and companies who imposed COVID mandates on its workers.

Currently, the Canadian group Free to Fly, which is made up of pilots and airline workers who lost their jobs for not complying with COVID vaccine mandates, are in an class-action lawsuit against the federal government over its vaccine mandate for aviation. They are seeking full compensation.

Also, a group of more than 176 active and non-active WestJet employees suing the airline and Canadian federal government over forced COVID jab mandates last fall successfully filed its Statement of Claim against the airline and the government in a federal court.

As for the COVID shots approved for emergency use in Canada, they have been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men. They also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

