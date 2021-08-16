Trudeau calls federal election in Canada for September 20

Polls shows that Conservative Party of Canada leader Erin O'Toole trails the prime minister with just over a month until ballots are cast.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – After much speculation that Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau would do so, he announced Sunday that Canadians will head to the polls on September 20 for a federal election.

“After making it through 17 months of nothing like we’ve ever experienced, Canadians deserve to choose what the next 17 months, what the next 17 years and beyond, will look like,” Trudeau said.

Canadian Governor-General Mary Simon granted Trudeau’s request to dissolve parliament.

Trudeau’s election call leaves for only 36 days, the shortest allowed by law, for parties to campaign.

In Canada, although elections are fixed and held every four years, the ruling party at any time may ask Canada’s official head of state, the Governor-General, to dissolve parliament. If the Governor-General agrees, which is customary, an election is to be held.

While speaking to media Sunday, Trudeau claimed that an election is now needed as “in this pivotal, consequential moment, who wouldn’t want a say.”

MP Erin O’Toole, Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader and pro-abortion Catholic, has repeatedly said that he does not want an election at this time. Many polls show him trailing Trudeau.

O’Toole has openly stated on many occasions that he is “pro-choice.”

Independent MP Canadian MP Derek Sloan, who was booted from the CPC in early January, recently announced he will create his own federal party to take “Canada back.”

“The party will be explicitly pro-life. Now how we get there will be up for discussion, but abortion will not be a neutral idea in the party,” Sloan told LifeSiteNews.

The CPC still allows for candidates to hold pro-life views. The People’s Party of Canada, under former CPC MP Maxime Bernier, also allows for pro-life views from its candidates.

Bernier is the only federal party leader who has come out strongly against mandatory COVID-19 jabs as well as vaccine passports.

As it stands now, Trudeau holds a minority government with 155 seats, with the CPC under O’Toole holding 119 seats. The separatist Bloc Quebecois party holds 32 seats, with the NDP having 24. There are five independent MPs, two Green MPs, and one vacant seat.

Canada’s House of Commons has 338 seats total. In order for a party to form a majority government, they need at least 170 seats.

Trudeau was first elected as Prime Minister in 2015. Both he and his ruling Liberal party are openly pro-abortion and last won an election in 2019 after forming a minority government by beating out then-CPC leader Andrew Scheer.

O’Toole won the CPC leadership last year, beating out Sloan, Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis, and former MP Peter MacKay.

This means the top two parties in Canada are run by leaders who profess they are pro-abortion, and also say they are of the Catholic faith.

News of a federal election came only a few days after Trudeau Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced that by October only the vaccinated would be allowed to travel domestically via air, rail, or boat.

This means vaccine passports will be a front-and-center topic of debate among political parties.

O’Toole recently said all Canadians should get COVID-19 injections but then said last Friday that his party “supports” Canadians’ rights to “determine their own health choices.”

However, on Sunday, O’Toole said he supports vaccine passports but also noted those without a jab should be able to travel so long as they produce a negative COVID-19 test.

Regarding COVID-19 injections, Trudeau said Sunday that Canadians “rolled up their sleeves” to lead the “world in vaccinations” and again called out those who have chosen to not get COVID-19 injections.

“If you haven’t already, go get vaccinated, and if you have, talk to the person you know who still needs to get their shot. It won’t necessarily be easy conversations, but they’re important to have.”

This is a ‘crucial’ election and “we have to work hard to elect pro-life’ candidates

Jack Fonseca, political operations director for Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), told LifeSiteNews that the September 20 federal election is a “crucial” one.

“We have to work hard to elect pro-life candidates as MPs, everywhere. Canada is in bad shape, morally, spiritually and on every other measure, you can think of. Justin Trudeau is the most pro-abortion Prime Minister in Canada’s history and has been using his government powers, including the federal purse, to promote the murder of preborn children both domestically and internationally,” said Fonseca.

“He has legalized euthanasia and recently expanded the categories of killable people for this homicidal practice. Trudeau has also launched an unprecedented attack on Canadian parents with his ‘conversion therapy’ ban legislation which aims to jail parents up to five years for affirming their gender-confused child in the body in which he or she was born.”

Many pro-life Canadians feel “betrayed” by Conservative party leader O’Toole

Fonseca spared no words when speaking about O’Toole, saying it is a sad state of affairs that the CLC party supports “many of these same, evils, even if not with the same gusto as Trudeau.”

He also added that CLC has heard from many pro-lifers who are “feeling betrayed by O’Toole for abandoning the base of the Conservative party, which is largely pro-life and pro-family.”

Fonseca, however, urged pro-life Canadians that they “must” remain “engaged in the political process and work to elect pro-life candidates regardless of party stripe.”

“CLC has always told pro-lifers that they must not cast their ballot based on the stance of the party leader. Rather, they should vote based on the merits of the local candidates in their own riding. If there is a pro-life Conservative, CHP, PPC, or independent candidate in your riding, they deserve your vote, regardless of the party leader’s stance,” Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

“We’re also keeping an eye on MP Derek Sloan’s new party, rumored to be called the True North Party. If he can get it approved by Elections Canada in time, it will surely field a number of pro-life candidates, thus giving pro-life Canadians more ethical choices for casting their ballots in a pro-life manner.”

CLC has created a dedicated “voter’s guide website” for the federal election at www.voteprolife.ca. However, due to new election laws passed by Trudeau several years ago, only supporters and donors can view these pages.

“Unfortunately, CLC is no longer legally permitted to make our Voter Guide and candidate rating resources available to the general public. As part of Justin Trudeau’s ongoing censorship of small-c conservative voices, and as a tactic of voter suppression, the Liberals amended legislation in 2019 which made it illegal to publicly share information about candidate ratings and any form of endorsement or criticism of candidates or parties,” Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

“Therefore, only those who are on CLC’s private list of supporters, donors, and stakeholders, many of which, fortunately, are LifeSiteNews readers, can view these pages on a restricted-access basis. To continue sharing our voter guidance publicly as we’ve done since 1973, CLC would have to comply with wildly onerous reporting and administrative requirements, which would be impossible for us to do.”

Fonseca said that to be able to view the vote pro-life page, CLC supporters must first register at voteprolife.ca, sign an attestation “affirming that they are supporters or donors of CLC and that they support our values and mission, and then pay a nominal $2 subscription fee.”

“We apologize for this inconvenience, but our legal counsel has told us this is the best way for us to comply with the law and avoid transgressing Trudeau’s voter suppression law,” Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

Trudeau’s government’s recent attacks on free speech and parental rights

The Trudeau government in recent months attempted to pass laws that many have called out as attacks on free speech and parental rights.

Bill C-10, known as “An Act to Amend the Broadcasting Act,” drew fire for its targeting of user-generated content on social media platforms.

Bill C-10 failed to pass the Senate during the last day of debate on June 29, before the upper chamber broke for the summer.

Bill C-36 was introduced by Justice Minister David Lametti just before Canada’s House of Commons closed for summer break and is titled “An Act to amend the Criminal Code and the Canadian Human Rights Act and to make related amendments to another Act (hate propaganda, hate crimes and hate speech).”

If passed, bloggers and social media users could be targeted for speaking their minds.

Bill C-6, often referred to as a “conversion therapy” ban, has been called a “disgraceful” attack on parental freedoms by family groups.

The bill passed Canada’s House of Commons in late June with full support from the Liberal, New Democrat, Green, and Bloc Quebecois MPs. Only 63 Conservative Party (CPC) MPs voted against the bill, with 51 in favor of it.

Due to Sunday’s election call, Bill C-36, Bill C-10, and C-6 have now died. However, should Trudeau win another term as Prime Minister, they most likely will be reintroduced.

Recently, as well, Canada’s federal government released plans to create a “Digital Safety Commissioner” who would have the power to shut down websites deemed a threat to “democracy,” and to promote content deemed “harmful.”

Contact information:

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau

Office of the Prime Minister

80 Wellington Street

Ottawa, ON K1A 0A2

Fax: 613-941-6900

Use online contact form here.

To contact your member of parliament (MP), click here.

Conservative Party of Canada – Leader Erin O’Toole

1-866-808-8407

1720-130 Albert St.

Ottawa, Ontario K1P 5G4

https://www.conservative.ca/contact/

People’s Party of Canada – Leader Maxime Bernier

PPC Headquarters

15 Boulevard Montclair

PO Box 30019 BP Montclair

Gatineau (QC) Canada J8Y 2E2

Phone: 819 205-2648

Email: [email protected]

