Pro-life hero Abby Johnson describes protocol her family used to combat COVID

A healthy regimen that included vitamins and medicines prescribed by America's Frontline Doctors helped them get back to normal quickly after testing positive.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life hero Abby Johnson recently posted a Twitter thread telling the story of her and her family’s experience after testing positive for COVID-19.

She began the thread by stating that she was “exposed to Covid at a work event by a woman who was fully vaccinated. She had come to the event with a few sniffles but thought nothing of it because she had been vaccinated … so surely it wasn’t Covid.”

Reports of people who have received COVID-19 vaccines and become ill have circulated lately. In England, 65 percent of hospitalizations and deaths involving COVID-19 are among those who have had at least one dose of the experimental jabs.

Within a few days, Johnson wrote that her eight-year-old spiked a fever that was worrisome and so they gave him a test, which turned out to be positive. Johnson has eight children, thus she said, “With a household of 10, we braced for the inevitable … caring for 10 Covid positive people at one time.”

Her son did not remain symptomatic for long. In fact, he was “was back to his normal self like nothing happened” by the next day, according to Johnson. However, she explained that she began to feel ill, claiming that she had a “weird headache that wouldn’t go away.”

Johnson has been open about her “health journey” that she has been on for the past year and has stated she lost weight as part of an effort to be healthier. As part of her vitamin regimen, she takes the following supplements:

Vitamin D

Vitamin C

Zinc

Magnesium

Quercetin

Melatonin

As she considered her headache to be abnormal, and given the fact that her son had tested positive, she “made a telehealth appointment with America’s Frontline Doctors from their website.”

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) have been leading the charge against the government and mainstream media narrative regarding the coronavirus and associated treatments. Among other things, AFLDS have advocated for the off-label use of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), and Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-10. Their website states, “AFLDS-trained and licensed physicians are available via telemedicine for a short consultation. Our physicians know that HCQ and Zinc are effective both prophylactically and when used early. The telemedicine physician will review your history. Almost all patients can safely take these medications.”

Ivermectin

Prednisone

Zithromax

She began taking them “immediately” and monitored her oxygen levels. She says that after her first day of taking Ivermectin her “fever and headache stopped and didn’t return,” and by the fifth day she “felt back to 100%.”

Abby said she continued to take the same vitamins listed above but increased the amount of each. She added that not only did she and her son have COVID, but “all eight of my children contracted Covid. All 10 of us followed the medication and supplement suggestions made by the Frontline Doctors and every single one of us is back to peak health. Our ages range from 2-43 and I myself am an asthmatic.”

She added, “I believe getting these meds into your hands as soon as possible is key to fighting off the virus. They really do work.”

One of the most noted factors that has been said to put people who contract COVID-19 at greater risk is obesity. The CDC analyzed 148,494 adults who were diagnosed to have COVID-19 between March and December 2020. Of that number, “28.3% had overweight [sic] and 50.8% had obesity.”

In another Twitter thread that Johnson posted August 22, she talked about her efforts to attain a higher level of personal health, and how she believes this has helped her in her fight with illness.

“I was speaking to a Covid ICU nurse a couple weeks ago and she said something that needs to be repeated. ‘If you are morbidly obese, Covid is coming for you and it will be dire,’” Johnson said.

She wrote about her efforts to be healthier, and said she “didn’t do it to ‘lose weight’ but because she put her health first.” She has lost almost 50 pounds. “I feel better. I have more energy. I’m setting a better example for my children,” she wrote.

She commented on “body positive” culture: “I stopped acting like carrying extra weight on my body was not hurting me. This ‘body positive’ culture we live in is damaging. It’s not okay to be obese. It’s not healthy. It’s not good for you. Objectively.” And she added that the risks of falling seriously ill as a result of COVID-19 are much higher.

She ended her Twitter thread on her health journey and COVID-19 diagnoses with motivational words for anyone struggling with the same issues as her: “Again, I’m not saying it’s not a struggle. But it’s a struggle that YOU CAN WIN. We need a movement of health and wellness to take hold in our nation. If you need encouragement, let me help you.”

