Denmark dropping COVID passports and restrictions, but gov’t warns it could bring them back

Health officials said all COVID restrictions, including requirements to show proof of vaccination, will be lifted by September 10, but promised to ‘act quickly’ to re-implement the measures if deemed necessary.

(LifeSiteNews) — Health officials in Denmark announced that the country will lift all of its COVID-19-related restrictions next month, including its mandate that Danes show proof of vaccination to enter public indoor spaces.

However, officials simultaneously warned they would immediately move to re-implement the restrictions if they believe the pandemic once more “threatens the essential functioning of society.”

In a statement released Friday, Danish health minister Magnus Heunicke said “[t]he epidemic is under control.”

Heunicke said the high rate of vaccine uptake in the country was one of the primary reasons for the decision to remove prior restrictions and mandates.

According to Heunicke, more than 70 percent of the Danish population has been “fully vaccinated,” and the country has recorded low rates of COVID-19 in recent months.

“That is why we can drop the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against Covid-19,” the minister said.

As reported by the Guardian, the restrictions are set to be lifted since health officials believe COVID-19 does not currently pose “a critical threat to society.”

Swedish journalist and political commentator Peter Imanuelsen praised the move, saying he was refused service at a fast-food restaurant in the country last month because he did not produce a COVID passport and was glad to see the government revoking such measures.

“I was medically discriminated against,” Imanuelsen wrote. “It’s good to see Denmark reversing course.”

Silicon Valley-based technologist Aaron Ginn compared Denmark’s moves with liberate citizens from restrictions to increasing pressure from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and President Joe Biden to impose more mandates.

“While @CDCDirector and @POTUS are pushing more restrictions on us, Denmark ends all restrictions, yes ALL, in two weeks,” Ginn wrote, “[i]ncluding COVID passports.”

Danish people currently must show proof of vaccination in order to enter such indoor venues as restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, and hair salons, following the April rollout of a “corona passport.”

After September 10, the corona passport and other COVID-19 measures implemented ostensibly to mitigate the spread of the virus will be shelved.

However, Heunicke swiftly provided a caveat to the loosening of Denmark’s COVID-19 protocols, promising a quick return to mandates should case counts rise again.

As reported by the Guardian, he said the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.

While arguing that Denmark is “in a good place right now,” Heunicke said his government would not hesitate to “act quickly if the pandemic once again threatens the essential functioning of society.”

Some restrictions have been eased prior to the new statement by the health minister.

According to reporting by the Daily Mail, corona passes have been discontinued in some places such as museums beginning August 1, while as of August 14 face masks have not been mandatory on public transport in the country.

“A number of further restrictions are set to end on September 1,” the Daily Mail reported. “From the start of the month, people will no longer be required to show a valid corona pass to sit in restaurants and bars, though a pass will still be required to enter nightclubs and other large events such as football matches until September 10.”

Moves to loosen restrictions come as Denmark, which has a population of just over 5 million, has recorded no more than five deaths linked to the virus since February.

