US bishop announces he won’t receive COVID jab: I will not ‘take a vaccine that I believe is wrong’

LifeSiteNews ) –Bishop Joseph Strickland is once again condemning COVID jab mandates being pushed across the United States as a violation of Catholic teaching on free will and individual conscience rights. He also said that as far as he is concerned, he will never “take a vaccine that I believe is wrong.”

Bishop Strickland is the Bishop of Tyler, Texas. He made these statements in the latest episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, hosted by Virgin Most Powerful Radio’s Terry Barber.

Bishop Strickland also described how free will, the ability for humans to make choices, “hopefully” guided by God, is largely being dismissed during the COVID jab campaign. He also called on Catholics to demand that Big Pharma produce vaccines that are ethical and are not “in any way connected to abortion.”

Besides addressing the COVID shot mandates, Strickland talked about the importance of making a well-informed decision in regards to the virus and the so-called vaccines. He said that there are many questions about the effectiveness of the jab and even “about natural immunity…[and] people having certain antibodies after they’ve had the disease.”

Although he encouraged people to form “their conscience as fully as they can,” Bishop Strickland pointed out that ultimately the decision comes down to the individual person.