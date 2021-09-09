Ontario conservative ousted from his party for refusing jab speaks out against vaccine mandates

'I believe I’m doing the right thing, not just for myself and my family but for others,' the MPP said in a video.

CHATHAM, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Rick Nicholls, a member of Ontario provincial parliament (MPP) who had his Progressive Conservative (PC) membership revoked for refusing to get vaccinated, released a video about the “moral, legal, and medical implications of forced vaccinations.”

“Hello, my name is Rick Nicholls, the current sitting member of provincial parliament in Ontario [in the Chatham-Kent-Leamington riding],” Nicholls stated in the introduction to his video.

“As a result [of refusing the experimental vaccine] I was removed from the Ontario PC caucus, and I now sit as an independent in the Ontario Legislative Assembly,” he continued.

Nicholls went on to say that his “principled decision” to not receive the “experimental” vaccine, which led to Premier Doug Ford removing him from the Progressive Conservative Party, was, in his belief, “the right thing” despite putting his career in jeopardy.

“I believe I’m doing the right thing, not just for myself and my family but for others — perhaps like you, who feel like they are being forced, coerced, bullied, or even bribed, against their consent, to be injected with an experimental drug,” Nicholls said.

Nicholls also said that the message of his video has nothing to do with being for or against people receiving a vaccine and is not to be construed as medical advice. His message is simply about choices. From his view, “Choice, not chance, determines destiny.”

In other words, Nicholls respects a person’s right to get vaccinated for “medical reasons” but feels people should not be or feel forced, coerced, or compelled to get vaccinated due to “social pressure.”

Some of the forms of social pressure Nicholls refers to are schools requiring students to get the jab, employers who threaten to fire people unless they get injected, and even family members who threaten to ostracize other members of their family if they do not submit to the shot.

Referring to these situations, Nicholls states, “To undergo any mandatory medical procedure without your informed consent or against your own will is wrong. There are three different types of reasons why mandating injections is evil, or wrong. They are: moral, legal, and medical.”

In regard to the moral reasons, Nicholls mentions that it is a “basic freedom” to have full autonomy over “your own body.” He says, as does constitutional rights lawyer Rocco Galati, that it is up to a person, and that person alone, to make decisions about what medical treatments they decide to receive.

Specifically highlighting the words “mandate” and “mandatory,” Nicholls maintains that even when done under the heading “for the common good” these types of demands are immoral.

“Your body does not belong to the state or to your employer. That’s called slavery, and slavery is evil,” Nicholls continued.

On legal grounds, Nicholls highlights Section 1 of the Nuremburg Code, which upholds on an international basis that “The voluntary consent of the human subject [in regard to medical treatments] is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.”

Quoting Galati, Nicholls refers to the “unlawful” and “illegal” nature of vaccine mandates, per Sections 2, 7, and 15, of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Nicholls goes on to remind viewers that no person or entity involved in the manufacturing, administering, or mandating of these vaccines can be held legally liable for any adverse reactions incurred, making the personal risk even greater for anyone who receives the jab.

“So, if God forbid something happens to you after you take the injection, it’s all on you and your family,” he said.

“They will say, ‘it was your own decision’ after the jab. I say ‘it should be your own decision, before the jab!’” he added.

Addressing the medical reasons for opposing vaccine mandates, Nicholls acknowledges that he is not a doctor, but mentions many of the scientifically documented adverse reactions people have had after receiving the abortion-tainted jabs.

As supported by medical experts, Nicholls mentions “death, blood clots, infertility, miscarriages, Bell’s palsy, cancer, inflammatory conditions, auto immune disease, early onset dementia, convulsions, anaphylaxis, inflammation of the heart, [and] antibody dependent enhancement, leading to death,” as some, but not all, of the known risks to taking these vaccines.

Nicholls concludes his video by telling people that he is aware of the fear and frustration people are facing but reassures the viewers that they are not alone.

“You don’t have to fight this emotional challenge on your own. Together we can encourage each other to start protecting our human rights, and [the] well-being of our loved ones.”

“Don’t let non-elected bureaucrats make decisions about your child’s health. Take action today.”

Nicholls ends by imploring anyone who needs assistance in bringing attention to the tyranny they are facing due to vaccine mandates to visit his website and email his team.

