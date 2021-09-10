Mel Gibson endorses Abp. Viganò’s remarks on Vatican II, says a ‘sickness afflicts’ the Church

Gibson made his comments via a video message that was aired during the Coalition for Canceled Priests prayer rally in Chicago.

CHICAGO, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) – Famed Catholic film director Mel Gibson has come out in support of the views taken by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò regarding the crisis in the Catholic Church.

Gibson, who directed The Passion of the Christ – and is currently working on its sequel The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection – made his remarks during a pre-recorded video message that was played during the “Rally and Rosary of Reparation” event today hosted by the Coalition for Canceled Priests in Lincoln Park, Chicago.

The rally was organized after pro-LGBT Cardinal Blase Cupich allowed pro-abortion Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, a non-Catholic lesbian in a same-sex “marriage,” to receive Holy Communion at a funeral Mass last month.

Catholic doctrine holds that not only are non-Catholics not able to receive the Eucharist, any Catholic who is in a state of moral sin and has not gone to Confession and repented of his or her sins is not to receive the Body and Blood of Christ at Mass.

In his video message, Gibson spoke about “hirelings” in the Church who are not defending authentic Church teaching. He said that he agreed with Archbishop Viganò’s view that Vatican II should be scrapped altogether and that a false Church seems to be “eclipsing” the true Catholic Church.

Gibson, who mentioned Viganò by name twice, also said that “a sickness afflicts” the Church today.

Gibson’s message was originally intended to be played on a large video screen at the rally, which was live streamed on LifeSite. However, event organizers experienced technical difficulties, so they resorted to holding up a phone that played the video in front of the camera that was recording the livestream. LifeSite will release the video message in full when the technical issues are sorted out.

At the rally, Father James Altman referred to Catholic bishops who attack faithful priests as “monsters in miters.”

“Obedience is not blind subservience,” he remarked.

He also urged Pope Francis to repent and to take seriously the 10 commandments as absolutes. “The 10 Commandments were written in stone for a reason,” he said.

Following the rally, Altman led a peaceful prayer march to Cupich’s Chicago residence where attendees prayed the rosary.

Share











