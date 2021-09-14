News

WATCH: Fr. Altman tells bishops, Pope to ‘bring it on’

'Bring it on, bishops of the United States. Bring it on, [Bishop] William Callahan [of La Crosse]. Bring it on, Bishop of Rome Jorge Bergoglio.'
Featured Image
Fr. James Altman and Pope FrancisLifeSiteNews

LifeSiteNews
staff
LifeSiteNews staff
Comments 

(LifeSiteNews) — The scandal of the cancelation of good and faithful Catholic priests is coming to light, and those clergy made their presence felt Friday in Chicago for an event called “Uncancel the Canceled.” The event marked the return of Fr. James Altman, who was removed from his parish in La Crosse, Wisconsin, in July.

Father Altman has been quiet ever since but he was in fighting spirits once again, telling LifeSiteNews, “Bring it on, bishops of the United States. Bring it on, [Bishop] William Callahan [of La Crosse]. Bring it on, Bishop of Rome Jorge Bergoglio.”

“You didn’t laicize child molestors, you didn’t excommunicate the Joe Bidens of the world,” he continued. “Bring it on, I’m ready for you, I can’t wait.”

Comments

Commenting Guidelines

LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.