Vaccine pioneer says rules ‘don’t apply’ to unaccountable, ‘corrupt’ Fauci, FDA

(LifeSiteNews) — Regulatory agencies including the CDC and FDA are “profoundly corrupt” and have pushed experimental Covid vaccines on the population with “grossly incomplete” data that does not meet even the bare minimum standards for safety, mRNA vaccine inventor Robert Malone said in an exclusive interview with LifeSiteNews.

After reviewing Pfizer’s Covid vaccine data presented to the Japanese government, Malone said he was “shocked” and “demoralized” at what he discovered. The agencies allowed the pharmaceutical giant with a criminal track record to proceed with human trials and granted Emergency Use Authorization for its Covid vaccine based on its “grossly inadequate information package.”

The company appeared to have simply “cobbled together information that they’d obtained with other RNAs and other vaccines and put it in as a package in lieu of doing the actual studies,” said Malone, a vaccinologist whose main work has been in assembling and coaching teams to solve public health problems, often but not exclusively, for the government.

Malone said he was so shocked by Pfizer’s poor data that he had another senior regulatory affairs person review it to confirm his observations.

“It’s profoundly demoralizing,” the scientist said, adding that from his point of view the vaccine regulatory agencies are “profoundly corrupt” and “essentially acting outside any judicial restraint.”

“They don’t care about what their standard rules are. They will do whatever they want to do. A lot of it seems to be driven by what [White House Covid adviser] Dr. [Anthony] Fauci’s personal beliefs are.”

Because of emergency legislation that was put in place at the start of the outbreak, Malone said, “I don’t know that they can be held accountable. I think it’s an open-ended question whether the Health and Humans Services of the United States is fully extrajudicial now. Can they be held accountable in the courts, because they’re certainly not accountable to their own policies and procedures.”

Besides having zero public accountability, the agencies are disinterested – or not not capable — of detecting vaccine adverse events. It wasn’t the FDA or the CDC that recognized the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis – potentially lethal heart inflammation conditions – in teens and young adults, Malone said.

Thousands of young people, mostly boys and men, have been diagnosed with the condition that also plagued the smallpox and other vaccines, after Covid vaccination. It was a relatively easy signal to spot in the data since young people are at a minuscule risk of heart conditions, rare incidents are obvious. But it was a small outsider data company, Oracle, that discovered the link, prompting the CDC and other governments including Israel’s, to review their own data. Israel, Iceland, Canada, Norway, Sweden and Denmark have all recognized the increased risk of Moderna’s vaccine for the heart conditions, but Pfizer is linked to thousands of cases being investigated as well.

While Malone says no healthy young male should receive a Covid vaccine, which is far more dangerous than the virus, he’s shocked at the lack of public messaging on the danger. As well, it does not mean the heart condition is not affecting older people, but Malone has lost confidence in the interest of the regulators to recognize the signals.

Another signal that was obvious for months was menstrual irregularities affecting tens of thousands of women, but only beginning to be investigated by oversight agencies now, 10 months into the vaccine rollout.

Malone said he found it especially “shocking” that the FDA never insisted that Pfizer rule out the historical problem associated with spike-based coronavirus vaccines, a phenomenon called vaccine enhanced infection of disease (a subset is called antibody-dependent enhancement). It’s a problem that created a huge fiasco in the Philippines in 2017 when several lawmakers and health officials were indicted for their roles in promoting Sanofi’s Dengvaxia vaccine that led to the deaths of hundreds of vaccinated Philippine children who developed a particularly severe reaction to the Dengue virus when they encountered the real virus after vaccination against it.

“Any vaccinologist knows that this is always a risk when you develop a new vaccine, that you end up with something that makes the disease worse or the infection more efficient,” Malone said. “It has historically been the risk that has bedeviled all prior coronavirus vaccine development and it was specifically identified by the FDA as a risk in their Emergency Use Authorizations letters for these vaccines.”

While the agencies were well aware of the danger, they never insisted on trials being conducted or data proving that the vaccines were free of the potentially devastating risk, “so we don’t know at this point whether or not there is vaccine-enhanced disease going on with these vaccines. There are some signs in the data particularly with delta, that this remains a possibility,” Malone said.

Malone, who has known the White House Covid adviser since 1983, said, “I hope that Dr. Fauci resigns soon.”

“It’s been a source of amazement to me and my colleagues that the rules don’t apply to him, either. Things that we’re strictly forbidden to do, such as breaking the blind in clinical trials, he does routinely, and there’s no consequences,” Malone said, referring to the fact that Pfizer deliberately sabotaged the potential for long-term comparisons in the trials of its vaccine when it unblinded its clinical trials and offered the vaccine to the placebo “control” group as well.

The whole story line that Fauci did not fund gain-of-function research that led to the SARS-Co-V2 outbreak has collapsed, Malone added. “The paper trail is there. Unfortunately, the paper trail is also there for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, [which Malone worked for] so I find that disillusioning as well.”

Malone said that the abandonment of standard ethics for the vaccines is deeply troubling and “fundamentally wrong” and suggested it was related to the fact that Fauci’s wife, Christine Grady, is chief of the department of bioethics at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center. Under her watch, all basic ethical precepts including full and complete disclosure of risks and willing acceptance of risks without coercion or compulsion – from loss of jobs to governments bribing children with ice cream cones for getting vaccinated – have been violated.

It’s also under Fauci and his prevailing “ethics,” that physicians have been attacked and de-licensed for using Covid treatments from Vitamin C to ivermectin. Malone is the president of the Rome Declaration of Physicians, signed by 10,000 doctors and counting, which calls for doctors to be able to prescribe according to the evidence and their training rather than politics – a concept that should hardly need a declaration.

As a scientists who has been “deeply embedded in the biodefense community” and witnessed a series of war games by health officials and government leaders from multiple countries including the United States and China, to role play scenarios including pandemics, Malone has observed that the government practice runs “almost always end up with authoritarianism … enforcing something on the population that they don’t want to do.”

“I really don’t like going down the conspiracy path,” Malone remarked dryly, but he understands why some wonder, “Is this really about the vaccine or is it about something else?”

