A year after the March for Life was canceled, pro-lifers returned to Washington in full force despite attempts to limit attendance with vaccine restrictions.

(LifeSiteNews) — The 2022 March For Life was a resounding success with turnout as large as ever, despite attempts by the District of Columbia to discourage attendance with harsh vaccine restrictions. This year took on a special significance after last year’s March was canceled and the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could repeal Roe vs. Wade in June. AnneMarie Scheiber and Jim Hale were on the ground in the nation’s Capitol.

