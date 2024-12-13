76 abortion facilities have closed since Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade

More than 70 independent abortion facilities have shut down since the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision. Abortion activists cite the expense of killing babies, political pressure, and pro-life protesters outside abortion facilities.

(LifeSiteNews) — Independent abortion facilities continue to close in the years following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, even in blue states that have few restrictions on the killing of innocent preborn children in the womb, according to a new report.

Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, 76 independent abortion facilities, meaning those not connected to Planned Parenthood or another national network, have shut their doors, according to The Guardian.

Eight were in pro-abortion states, according to The Guardian.

While there are still 363 independent facilities left that kill preborn babies, the reasons for the other closures could provide insights into pro-life strategies for shutting down the facilities.

“Essentially, we are charging about half of what it costs to provide the care [sic],” the director of a Georgia abortion facility told the media outlet. Georgia allows abortion until a heartbeat can be detected, around the sixth week of pregnancy.

“Our ability to maintain payroll and our operating expenses on an ongoing basis was really strained for a portion of 2024. We were sort of living paycheck to paycheck,” the director said.

The communications director for the so-called “Abortion Care Network” also said protesters play a role in squeezing abortion facilities, presumably by driving away women who might have come in to kill their baby.

“Whether it’s abortion bans or [pro-lifers] outside of the clinic or the financial challenges that come along with having to shift services, move a clinic, comply with new regulations – clinics have been under an enormous amount of financial pressure,” Jay Thibodeau, communications director for the abortion network, told The Guardian. “The relief that they need is not coming right now.”

A drop in donations is also contributing to fewer facilities. For example, the National Abortion Federation will only pay 30 percent of the cost for killing a baby – in some states, like Georgia, they were offering to pay the full cost so a woman could destroy the innocent human person in her womb.

Other stories illustrate that changes in funding can put enough financial pressure on facilities to reduce abortions, though not necessarily all of them.

In August, Planned Parenthood announced it would close four abortion facilities in New York over “financial and political challenges.” The Empire State allows abortion through all nine months of pregnancy and also spends millions of dollars so that women can abort their babies.

The abortion vendor blamed rising costs and an insurance reimbursement gap for its decision to close some of its facilities that kill innocent preborn babies.

“New York’s abortion access ecosystem is being pushed to the limit,” the CEOs of Planned Parenthood affiliates in New York wrote in early July, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews. “On top of inflation, [so-called] sexual and reproductive health care providers and patient support systems are grappling with compounding challenges: pandemic recovery, national staffing shortages, a dearth of abortion … providers in the state’s rural regions and a hostile political landscape that is driving up demand for abortion,” the CEOs wrote.

The pro-life movement must work to ensure all babies, no matter the circumstances of their conception or their gestational age, are protected from abortion.

The stories of financial pressures causing abortion facilities to close may further show the benefit of defunding Planned Parenthood of the hundreds of millions of dollars it receives every year from U.S. taxpayers.

While President Donald Trump said he wants abortion to be handled by the states and said he does not plan to protect women from dangerous abortion pills, members of his administration have shown an interest in preventing Planned Parenthood from receiving taxpayer dollars.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, for example, called for defunding Planned Parenthood in a Wall Street Journal op-ed laying out their plans for the Department of Government Efficiency.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson also said recently he wants to defund Planned Parenthood, and soon-to-be Vice President JD Vance has made similar statements.

“On the question of defunding Planned Parenthood, look, I mean, our view is we don’t think that taxpayers should fund late-term abortion,” Vance told the media after a rally in October.

