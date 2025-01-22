77% of Canadians want immediate election amid Trump tariff threats: poll

Over three quarters of Canadians polled want an immediate election to address U.S. President Donald Trump's 25% tariff threat which could go into effect as early as February 1.

According to a January 21 poll by Ipsos, over three quarters of Canadians want an immediate election to address Trump’s 25 percent tariff threat which could go into effect as early as February 1 if certain demands are not met.

“We need a federal election immediately, so we have a Prime Minister and government with a strong mandate to deal with the tariff threat from President Trump,” 77% of the polled Canadians agreed.

Trump has threatened to put 25% tariffs on both Canadian and Mexican exports unless the countries take serious action against illegal drug smuggling and immigration which occurs at their borders.

Initially, the tariff was to take effect on his first day of office, January 20, but it has now been hinted by Trump to be slated for February 1, leaving Canadians under two weeks to respond to his demands.

The poll, which interviewed 1,001 Canadians, further found that 82 percent support Canada responding with its own tariffs on American goods entering the country.

Similarly, 55 percent of Canadians believe the tariff threat is a bluff to force Canadians to strengthen their borders and increase defense spending.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is slated t0 resign once a new Liberal leader is selected, has told Canadians that Liberals are considering all options, including retaliatory tariffs.

“We will not hesitate to act,” Trudeau said at a meeting of the Council on Canada-U.S. Relations on January 17. “We will respond and, I will say it again, everything is on the table.”

However, all plans for retaliation are paused as Trudeau has suspended Parliament until March 24 by which time the Liberal Party will have selected a new leader.

Many Canadians have pointed out that this essentially cripples Canada while Liberals sort out problems within their party.

Yesterday, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre demanded that Trudeau immediately reconvene Parliament on an “emergency” basis so Canada can deal with looming tariff threats.

“Canada is facing a critical challenge. On February 1st we are facing the risk of unjustified 25% tariffs by our largest trading partner that would have damaging consequences across our country,” wrote Poilievre in a news release Tuesday.

Poilievre recalled that the United States under Trump says it wants “to stop the illegal flow of drugs and other criminal activity at our border,” and it will use tariffs against Canada as a way of forcing compliance with U.S. demands. Poilievre also pointed to the fact that the Trudeau government has admitted “their weak border is a problem,” which is “why they announced a multibillion-dollar border plan.”

“Canada has never been so weak, and things have never been so out of control. Liberals are putting themselves and their leadership politics ahead of the country. Freeland and Carney are fighting for power rather than fighting for Canada,” Poilievre charged, demanding that Trudeau reopen Parliament immediately “to pass new border controls, agree on trade retaliation and prepare a plan to rescue Canada’s weak economy.”

