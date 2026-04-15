78 pro-life groups urge Trump DOJ to reverse ‘harmful’ defense of abortion pills

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Nearly 80 pro-life leaders have signed a new letter urging the Trump administration to end its resistance to pro-life states and their challenges to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) permissive abortion pill rules.

President Donald Trump established a consistently pro-life record in his first term but began to turn after the 2022 midterm elections, in which he attempted to blame the abortion issue for GOP underperformance. During his 2024 run, he changed further still, ruling out a federal abortion ban in favor of leaving the issue to the states and changing the Republican Party platform’s longstanding pro-life language to reflect that preference.

He also declared he would not reverse former President Joe Biden’s refusal to enforce federal law against mailing abortion pills across state lines, despite the tactic undermining state pro-life laws. Pro-lifers were given hope in May 2025 that the White House’s position might change when U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (another formerly pro-abortion figure who “moderated” during his own presidential bid) promised a “complete review” of the medical risks of abortion pills, though no conclusions or timetable have since been announced.

Not content to wait indefinitely for that review (which some suspect is being delayed until after this fall’s midterm elections for fear of the political impact), Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, and Texas have filed lawsuits challenging the abortion pill rules, which the Trump Justice Department has argued should be dismissed so as not to interfere with its purported review. Most recently, Louisiana filed an appeal of the matter to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In an April 13 letter to acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, 78 pro-life organizations including Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Americans United for Life, American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians & Gynecologists, Eagle Forum, Live Action, Liberty Counsel Action, and more urge him to use his “new position to reverse the DOJ’s harmful stance of siding with the abortion drug industry.”

“Tragically, to date, this Department of Justice has downplayed the harms of mail-order abortion and called for each case to be paused or even dismissed entirely,” they write. “Meanwhile, thousands of abortion drugs are being mailed all over the United States daily, even from overseas, with zero oversight.”

“Pro-life states cannot meaningfully enforce their laws when FDA is siding with mail-order abortionists and DOJ is siding with abortion drug manufacturers,” the letter continues. “Virtually every state has some law on the books that makes the current mail-order abortion regime unlawful, even basic laws like practicing medicine without a license. Yet abortionists protected by so-called ‘shield laws’ ship drugs nationally with impunity, pointing to FDA for cover. Despite firm commitments from HHS Secretary Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary to conduct a thorough safety review of abortion drugs, FDA subsequently expanded the availability of the abortion drug mifepristone by approving a new generic version last fall.”

The letter notes that, contrary to political fears of clear pro-life stances, McLaughlin & Associates found that 70 percent of likely general election voters “approve of requiring a doctor visit to receive a prescription for abortion drugs,” and Republican primary voters “overwhelmingly” disapprove of mail-order abortion pills, according to Cygnal.

The abortions-by-mail business has become the abortion lobby’s most important tool for perpetuating abortion-on-demand and undermining pro-life laws, thanks to the difficulty of tracking pills shipped in nondescript packaging and pills usually taken in complete privacy.

The latest data from the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute found 1,125,930 clinical abortions in 2025, a slight increase from 2024, which Guttmacher attributed in large part to abortion pills. Planned Parenthood’s 2024–2025 annual report boasts it alone committed 434,450 abortions, a record number for the organization and eight percent more than the previous year.

The Trump administration’s promised review has given pro-lifers hope of reversal, but no conclusions or timetable have since been announced, prompting frustration among pro-lifers. U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has gone so far as to question if the study is underway at all.

Share









