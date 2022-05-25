Canada ordered thousands of smallpox vaccines weeks before monkeypox ‘outbreak’

Public Health Agency of Canada 'is procuring a stockpile of the vaccine' should 'a risk ever arise where smallpox is intentionally or unintentionally released,' the tender reads.

(LifeSiteNews) — Public Services and Procurement Canada put out a tender for 500,000 smallpox vaccines doses that can be used against monkeypox weeks before the first cases were reported.

A report from Public Services and Procurement Canada shows that 500,000 doses of “a third generation” smallpox vaccine called Imvamune were ordered “on behalf of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC)” on April 21, weeks before the first cases of monkeypox were reported to the World Health Organization on May 13.

“Although smallpox disease is currently considered to be eradicated, PHAC is procuring a stockpile of the vaccine to immunize Canadians against smallpox disease should a risk ever arise where smallpox is intentionally or unintentionally released,” the April 21 tender reads.

In the “Evaluation Criteria,” the contract states that “prior to contract award, the vaccine must have Health Canada regulatory approval for active immunization against smallpox, monkeypox and related orthopoxvirus infection and disease in adults 18 years of age and older determined to be at high risk for exposure.”

The “Term of Contract” is listed for April 1, 2023 to March 21, 2028.

The order for the shots comes despite Canada stopping the routine administration of smallpox vaccines in 1972 after the disease was considered “eradicated,” but just in time for the sudden onset of monkeypox, a disease from the same family in which the April tender indicates can be treated with the same Imvamune vaccine.

After five cases of monkeypox were “confirmed” in the province of Quebec last Friday, Canadian public health chief Dr. Theresa Tam said that the nation is looking at using smallpox vaccine doses as a means of preventing the spread of the rare disease.

While admitting that the disease only transmits through “prolonged close contact,” is much milder than smallpox, and with the WHO saying the disease has been “mainly but not exclusively” found in “men who have sex with men,” Tam and her deputy, Dr. Howard Njoo, warn that because Canadians have not been widely vaccinated against smallpox for the past 50 years, “the entire population is susceptible to monkeypox.”

Since the so-called outbreak of monkeypox in mid-May, many have begun to question the mainstream narrative surrounding the virus drawing parallels between the origin of monkeypox and the origin of COVID-19.

In an article for the Brownstone Institute, U.S. attorney Michael Senger pointed out that the “world’s first-ever global outbreak of Monkeypox” is occurring “just one year after an international biosecurity conference in Munich held a simulation of a ‘global pandemic involving an unusual strain of Monkeypox’ beginning in mid-May 2022.”

“The global Monkeypox outbreak — occurring on the exact timeline predicted by a biosecurity simulation of a global Monkeypox outbreak a year prior — bears a striking resemblance to the outbreak of COVID-19 just months after Event 201, a simulation of a coronavirus pandemic almost exactly like COVID-19,” Senger wrote in the piece.

“Event 201 was hosted in October 2019 — just two months before the coronavirus was first revealed in Wuhan — by the Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum, Bloomberg, and Johns Hopkins. As with the Event 201, the participants at the Monkeypox simulation have thus far been stone silent as to their having participated in a pandemic simulation the facts of which happened to come true in real life just months later,” the lawyer added.

Like Canada, the United States recently placed a large $ 119 million order for 13 million “freeze-dried” smallpox vaccines that will be converted to monkeypox shots amid the outbreak.

Share











