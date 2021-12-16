80% of Canadian parents have not given their kids the COVID shot, data finds

Only 0.6% of elementary school-age children have received both doses of the COVID shots and are considered fully vaccinated.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Most Canadian parents have decided they do not want their young children to be injected with the COVID jabs.

According to the Canadian government’s own data, as of December 16, only 17.49% of children ages five to 11 in Canada have received at least one dose of the COVID injection.

When it comes to the total amount of elementary school-age kids who have had both doses of the COVID shots, only 0.6% are counted as fully vaccinated.

In the 12-17 age category, the percentage jumps to around 82 percent who have had two doses of the Pfizer jab, which was approved for use in this age group on May 5.

The city of Toronto, however, known for its aggressive pro-vaccine stance, says its data shows that about 30 percent of kids ages five to 11 have had at least one COVID jab.

Overall, the data shows almost one month after the COVID shots were approved for youth that about four-fifths of Canadian parents with kids in the elementary grades have declined vaccination.

The risks of kids and teens dying from COVID-19 are extremely low in Canada and worldwide.

However, the COVID jabs approved in Canada have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men.

A recent report from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) showed at least 21,000 side effects, with 24 deaths of American children ages 12 to 17 after COVID vaccination.

Despite this, Health Canada approved the Pfizer COVID jab for ages five to 11 on November 19.

Since the start of the COVID crisis, official data shows that the virus has been listed as the cause of death for less than 20 kids in Canada under age 15. This is out of 6 million children in the age group.

The COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada, including the Pfizer jab for ages five and up, all have connections to cells derived from aborted babies.

Many Catholics and other Christians are opposed to the novel medical products because cell lines derived from aborted babies were used either in their development or their testing.

In Canada, no COVID jabs have been approved for use for those under the age five yet. However, Canadian Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam said they could be introduced in 2022.

“We do know parents who are unvaccinated. It is probably going to be quite difficult to convince them their kids need to be vaccinated,” Tam said in November, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Some provincial governments such as Alberta’s have stated that COVID jabs for young kids cannot be made mandatory for school attendance.

Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange of the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) said the day before the COVID jabs were approved for ages five to 11 that parent choices regarding vaccines must be “respected” while announcing the new directive.

She also said school boards in the province cannot mandate COVID jabs for students, and if they try to do so, they will be held “accountable.”

Some Canadian doctors have called out the COVID jabs being pushed on kids by governments, citing the unknown long-term side effects.

In October, Canadian Dr. Daniel Nagase spoke at a rally against COVID jab mandates in Edmonton, Alberta, at which he called out potential future cancer cases in kids who might now or in the future be jabbed.

“Kids get all sorts of viruses, I know what to do, in fact, most parents know what to do,” Nagase said at the rally.

“It takes 20 years to find out whether some new injection causes cancer or not. I’m just an emergency doctor. I know what to do about a virus, I don’t know what to do about cancer.”

Nagase gained notoriety for speaking out against government COVID rules while giving his account working in an Alberta hospital.

He was then blacklisted by Alberta Health Services (AHS) for treating three COVID patients with ivermectin in a rural hospital and for speaking out against government COVID rules.

Several studies have shown that ivermectin, a widely used generic drug with virtually no risk of serious side effects, can be effective against COVID-19.

Share











