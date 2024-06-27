80% of students were reportedly absent for Ottawa elementary school ‘pride’ flag raising

Muslim pro-family activist Kamel El-Cheikh said that on June 4, teachers and staff at Michaelle Jean Elementary School in Ottawa, Ontario were baffled when 80 percent of students were missing from the school's LGBT 'Pride' flag raising.

Speaking to LifeSiteNews, Muslim pro-family activist Kamel El-Cheikh said that on June 4, teachers and staff at Michaelle Jean Elementary School in Ottawa, Ontario were baffled when 591 out of 738 students (80 percent) were missing from the school’s LGBT “Pride” flag raising ceremony. The reported absences coincided with Campaign Life Coalition’s 2nd annual National ‘Pride’ Flag Walk-Out Day.

In response to the mass absence, El-Cheikh, who said he visited the school to encourage parents and students in their resistance to LGBT ideology, attested that the school principal, Tania Bergeron, and a grade five teacher by the name of Martine, were attempting to punish parents whose children did not attend the “Pride” flag ceremony.

Upon his arrival at the school, El-Cheikh said parents quickly told him that the two staff members were passing around a document for parents to sign to punish those who refused to partake in the “Pride” flag ceremony.

“Both need to be held accountable in the future,” El-Cheikh said, condemning the school staff for “belittling and demonizing parents.”

“We’re going to hold each and every one of you accountable,” he promised.

In further comments to LifeSiteNews, El-Cheikh lamented the “pride agenda” for attempting to steamroll over “people’s beliefs, people’s civil liberties,” and for going “after the kids.”

El-Cheikh, the organizer of the Million Person March for Children on September 20 last year, said that the massive boycott led to teachers consolidating classes for the 147 remaining students. However, El-Cheikh said that even then, 50 percent of the remaining students asked not to take part in the LGBT flag raising.

In addition to the massive success at the Ottawa school, El-Cheikh estimated a “Pride” flag boycott rate of 50 percent in schools across the country during Canada’s 2nd annual National ‘Pride’ Flag Walk-Out Day.

According to Campaign Life Coalition, this year, a total of eight provinces participated in the walkout campaign, compared with seven the year before.

The participating provinces in 2024 included: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick.

While the schools have yet to publish official numbers, El-Cheikh said that he received his information from pro-family Canadians working within the school system.

“These are people that are working in the boards,” he said. “These are IT people. These are teachers that don’t want to get in trouble. These are principals. These are politicians that care about kids and their parents.”

“It’s empowering parents, women and children to be protected from a degenerate sinister devilish agenda that seeks to undermine divine order,” he added. “And I will be fighting that.”

