80 UK doctors demand investigation into potential COVID vaccine deaths in young people

LONDON (LifeSiteNews) — In an open letter to U.K. health officials, over 80 doctors and academics demand an investigation “to determine whether the Covid-19 vaccines are the cause of significant numbers of deaths seen recently in male children and young adults.”

The open letter, dated January 19, was written following a January 13 High Court hearing in London during which evidence was presented which showed “a significant increase in the number of young male deaths following the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations compared with the prior five-year average between 2015 and 2019.”

The letter was addressed to six top U.K. health officials, including Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

The over 80 signatories include 16 members of HART (Health Advisory & Recovery Team), a group of doctors, scientists and other academics who came together “over shared concerns about policy and guidance recommendations relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the data published in the letter, between May 1 and December 24, 2021, there were:

402 registered deaths in 15–19-year-old males, 65 more than the 337 five-year average.

163 registered deaths in females, 12 less than the 175 five-year average.

Combined, 565 deaths of males and females registered in total, 53 more than expected.

According to the letter, the U.K. Office for National Statistics (ONS) “has accepted that the increase in young male deaths is a statistically significant increase, with the mortality rate falling outside the expected confidence intervals from earlier years’ data.”

The authors of the letter concluded that these figures could indicate a new cause of mortality among people of that age group which, they argued, needs to be investigated, particularly in relation to the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“Even more concerning,” they added, “is the fact that the actual number of deaths occurring of young males in this period is likely to be significantly higher than those registered.”

The doctors explained that due to delays in registration, the ONS estimates that the number of deaths logged for that period accounts for only 62% of the total number of actual deaths.

They then argued that the registered excess deaths alone would be enough to justify a full investigation as “the fact that a signal is already evident in registered deaths is a great concern.”

In addition, though the letter does not suggest “that the observed increase in mortality proves that the Covid-19 vaccines are causing death,” the signatories argued that a connection with the COVID jabs “cannot be excluded,” nor the incidence of higher mortality in young males in 2021 coinciding with the roll out of vaccines be “dismissed as coincidental.”

To stress that point, the doctors pointed to already existing “warning signals of serious adverse events in this age group,” for instance myocarditis.

“In light of the increase in deaths in young males and the known safety concerns, an investigation must be conducted,” they concluded, before listing 9 demands to the U.K. health officials, requesting that data and statistics regarding cases of excess deaths be collected and made available to the public, and providing details on how the investigation should be conducted.

So far, none of the addressees have published a response to the open letter.

