8,000 teens now seeking puberty blockers, trans hormones from UK health system

UNITED KINGDOM (LifeSiteNews) – More than 8,000 gender-confused minors are seeking puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones from the U.K. health system.
An investigative report published by Reuters last month found that an alarming number of teenagers are waiting to be prescribed hormones through the National Health Service (NHS), following the harmful trend which convinces children they can be “transgender” and become a member of the opposite sex.
The report, which analyzed documents from the NHS and the notorious Tavistock clinic, stated that annual referrals to the transgender clinic skyrocketed from 210 in the last 10 years to 5,234 as of March 2022. Between 10 and 20 percent of gender confused youth were referred for medical intervention last year, with 125 teenagers recommended for either puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones by August, the clinic said.
“According to NHS documents seen by Reuters, there were 7,696 minors on the waiting list for a first appointment as of July,” the report states. “Just over 1,000 young people were referred to the Tavistock from April to October and are awaiting attention.”
Labour MP Stella Creasy has threatened to table an amendment to the Government’s upcoming Bill of Rights to give women the “fundamental right to an abortion”.
Ms Creasy has already been instrumental in imposing abortion on Northern Ireland, promoting DIY abortion, and banning pro-life vigils around abortion clinics. Now she wants to remove any restrictions on abortion. She even wants decisions on abortion law to be taken out of the hands of elected politicians by making it a “right”.
Sign this petition calling on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to resist any attempt to make abortion a right.
There is no right to abortion in international law. None of the nine core treaties of the United Nations recognises abortion as a human right (including the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women).
Instead, several human rights instruments recognise the right to life of children before birth. The Declaration of the Rights of the Child states: “... the child by reason of his physical and mental immaturity, needs special safeguards and care, including appropriate legal protection before as well as after birth...”
There can be no right to end the life of an innocent unborn child.
The UK already has some of the most permissive abortion legislation in Europe. A right to abortion would make the situation here even worse. Creating an absolute “right” to abortion would logically mean removing any restrictions. The worst implications of this could include:
• The removal of any gestational limits, allowing abortion up to birth
• Abortion based on the gender of the baby
• The removal of medical safeguards, including the involvement of doctors
• Erosion of conscience rights for medical professionals
Sign this petition to tell Mr Sunak not to make abortion a right.
The overturn of a Court decision in the United States has no direct implications for abortion law in the UK, which is regulated by Acts of Parliament. The regulation of a controversial issue such as abortion should lie with democratically elected MPs, not the courts. Robert Buckland MP, the former Justice Secretary, has warned that enshrining abortion as a right “risks bringing our courts into the political arena as in the United States”.
Tell Mr Sunak to stand up for parliamentary democracy and a true understanding of human rights, and resist any attempt to make abortion a right.
Tavistock was the U.K.’s only center specializing in so-called gender transitions for those under 18. After an investigation found the organization guilty of irresponsibly rushing children along this path, the clinic closed with the plan of opening multiple regional clinics to take over the work of prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors.
While so-called gender transitions can also include surgeries to permanently mutilate the healthy bodies of children, these medical procedures are prohibited for those younger than 18, as outlined in NHS guidelines. However, puberty blockers “may be prescribed from the onset of puberty, usually after the age of 10 or 11,” if agreed upon by the child, parents, and medical professional involved. Cross-sex hormones are “only introduced” at age 16.
The U.K. is not the only nation seeing a shocking increase in children who “identify” as transgender. In October, LifeSiteNews reported on a study which showed that cases of so-called gender dysphoria among American children had tripled over the past five years. Many critics have warned that social contagion plays a role in transgenderism.
With a rise in medical intervention conducted in the name of so-called gender identity, various studies and experts have responded by refuting the claims that hormone therapy and mutilating surgeries are necessary and safe for children. Last summer, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ordered a warning label to be placed on certain puberty blockers following a report which showed multiple young girls had experienced symptoms of a brain tumor after taking the drugs.
During an October interview, a pro-life pediatric surgeon compared hormonal and surgical interventions to treat gender confusion to Nazi experiments, calling the trend malpractice and “a medical atrocity.”
The conservative Libs of TikTok Twitter account circulated a video of an American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) meeting from last year, during which an executive of the organization declared that children who receive puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones “probably will be infertile.”
LifeSiteNews also reported in September that many European health officials were concerned about the use of hormones and surgeries on gender confused minors, warning that these courses of action should not be taken lightly.
RELATED:
1,000 families expected to join mass lawsuit against infamous UK trans surgery clinic
Boston Children’s Hospital doc says gender confusion has ‘skyrocketed,’ puberty blockers given ‘like candy’
Even the New York Times is worried about the irreversible damage of puberty blockers