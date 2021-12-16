US reaches 800k recorded COVID deaths. Data suggests vaccines aren’t helping

LONDON, England (LifeSiteNews) – Research published in the United Kingdom indicates that the COVID jabs have not prevented American deaths from the coronavirus.
A December 14 BBC article raising alarm over the reported 800,000 deaths in the United States—of those classified as having COVID-19—contains a chart illustrating how the gene-based “vaccine” roll-out has been ineffective at best and damaging at worst.
The chart, which the BBC cites as having come from a U.K. government dashboard, shows that most deaths in the USA attributed to COVID-19 have occurred since the first Pfizer injections were administered on December 12, 2020.
According to Our World in Data (OWD), of a total 798,714 COVID-classified deaths in the U.S., 496,908, or 62.2%, have occurred since mass injections began just over one year ago.
Since that time, OWD shows that 72.15% of the U.S. population have been injected at least once, and 60.53% have been “fully vaccinated.”
However, if we look at the 16 weeks since August 22, 2021, we see a curious sharpened incline in the curve indicating an increased death rate from this day when most of the population (52.18%) was, even then, “fully vaccinated.”
While one would expect to see a decrease in death rates over this period, due to high rates of “vaccination,” the opposite has occurred. Since August 22, the U.S. has recorded 170,180 deaths, or 21% of total American COVID deaths since March 2020 when this international coronavirushb crisis began.
These trends of increased death rates following gene-based vaccine campaigns are not limited to the U.S. but have been documented throughout the world. A brief video released in September by HART Group-affiliated quantitative data analyst Joel Smalley used data from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center to illustrate dramatic spikes in COVID deaths in 40 countries across the globe after the introduction of experimental COVID gene-transfer vaccination campaigns.
While correlation does not prove causation, looking more broadly at relevant data reveals a worldwide trend of high rates of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths among the vaccinated.
It's official: Joe Biden has announced that his Administration will be forcing COVID vaccinations on nearly 1/3rd of American citizens, blatantly disregarding the personal objections of millions of people and moving America ever closer towards a medical dictatorship.
We cannot stand for this unprecedented overreach, and we will not submit to Biden's tyrannical public coercion efforts.
Please SIGN this urgent petition informing the President that you will NOT comply with these unconstitutional vaccine mandate orders issued by the Biden Administration, and that elected officials should act in their capacity to block these intrusive demands.
On Thursday, September 9th, Joe Biden announced the latest round of federal orders meant to further coerce large swaths of the public into getting the COVID vaccine -- many against their will.
While the legal standing of these measures is, at best, dubious, the Biden Administration appears more ready than ever to gut our individual rights and practically erase medical autonomy in our country.
This latest escalation in overreach was announced via a televised speech in which Biden outlined a new "six-point plan" that includes far more than just six avenues to achieve mass medical compliance.
Among the most egregious new federal mandates are the following:
- A requirement that all private businesses employing more than 100 people mandate their workers get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing (to be implemented by way of a new Department of Labor rule)
- A requirement that all federal employees and federal contractors get the COVID vaccine
- A requirement that all healthcare workers in facilities that receive reimbursement from Medicare and/or Medicaid (an estimated 17 million) get the Covid-19 vaccine without an alternative testing option
- A requirement that all Head Start teachers get the COVID vaccine
- A federal effort to lobby states to implement vaccine mandates for all school employees, and require regular testing of all students and school staff
- A federal effort to lobby entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or testing in order to grant entry to the public
- A continuation of mask mandates on all federal properties and during interstate travel (i.e. planes, trains, buses)
All in all, these new vaccine mandates, which will go into effect within the coming weeks, will affect an estimated 100 million American workers -- 2/3rds of the entire workforce!
And, according to an administration official, violations of these unconstitutional requirements could result in fines of up to $14,000.
While this is clearly a political ploy on the part of the Joe Biden and his team of power-hungry Washington insiders to shift the focus from their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the American public knows better: After nearly a year and a half's worth of arbitrary, ever-changing, and unconstitutional government mandates in response to the COVID outbreak, it was always a given that the Biden Administration would ramp things up even further when it behooved them.
And now, it would seem that time has officially come.
"This is not about freedom or personal choice," Biden uttered in his remarks, confirming his administration's blatant dismissal of all Americans' right(s) to accept or decline the experimental Covid-19 vaccine.
This is a stunning reversal from Biden's declaration last December that "I don’t think [the vaccine] should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory."
In fact, Biden even confirmed his intention to flout states' rights in the process, warning that "If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way."
These are not the words of an "empathetic" leader; these are the words of an aspiring dictator. And, for the time being, the only way to stop Joe Biden's tyranny is through mass noncompliance.
As we've said from the beginning, science, basic logic, and common sense should dictate policy regarding COVID and the Delta variant.
But Joe Biden and the federal government have long abandoned those principles throughout this crisis, culminating into this disturbing yet inevitable flurry of intrusive vaccine mandates that use people's jobs, individual autonomy, and livelihood as leverage.
This assault on our individual rights, private businesses, and American workers cannot be tolerated, and the easiest way to combat these unlawful orders is to just say NO.
Please SIGN and SHARE this most important petition letting Joe Biden know that you will NOT comply with the unconstitutional medical demands being made by this administration, and that action should be taken to block any intrusive action against working Americans and private employers.
Thank you!
It was reported in July that 40% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the UK were from the “fully vaccinated.” In September, as emphasized by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Public Health England revealed that 63% of Delta variant deaths in the UK are in the vaccinated.
In addition, Israel has made headlines in recent months for skyrocketing COVID cases and hospitalization rates among the vaccinated. In early August, Dr. Kobi Haviv, director of the Herzog Hospital in Jerusalem, noted on Israel’s Channel 13 that “most of the population” of Israel is vaccinated and that he was seeing “85-90% of hospitalizations” were “fully vaccinated.”
According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a July outbreak in Barnstable County, Massachusetts recorded 469 new cases of COVID-19 of which the “fully vaccinated” accounted for 74%, including 80% of all hospitalizations.
This correlation has been recognized by Pfizer itself as revealed in a briefing document they submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on September 17. The briefing included a report of one of the pharmaceutical giant’s own studies indicating higher rates of infection following injections, equating to jab recipients becoming more susceptible to contracting COVID-19.
