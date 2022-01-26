81-yr-old Nancy Pelosi confirms re-election bid as Dems brace for challenging 2022 midterms

Pelosi’s announcement comes after the radically pro-abortion California Democrat previously said she wouldn’t run for another term as Speaker of the House.

WASHINGTON (LifeSiteNews) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who turns 82 in March, announced Tuesday night she is running for re-election to Congress in this year’s midterm elections, arguing that “nothing less is at stake than our Democracy.”

Pelosi’s announcement comes after the radically pro-abortion California Democrat previously said she wouldn’t run for another term as Speaker of the House. In her announcement Tuesday, she did not say whether she would seek to regain the leadership role.

While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy. But we don’t agonize-we organize. I am running for re-election to Congress to deliver For The People and defend Democracy. -NP pic.twitter.com/ojwFPOdRs3 — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 25, 2022

“While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,” said Pelosi, who has supported liberty-crushing COVID-19 restrictions and requires House members to be both “fully vaccinated” and wear masks.

“This election is crucial,” Pelosi continued, adding that “nothing less is at stake than our Democracy.” Following the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, many Democrats have framed Republican legislative efforts to strengthen election integrity as “threats to Democracy.”

“Thank you for giving me the privilege to represent our city and our San Francisco values in the Congress,” Pelosi said in the video announcement, listing a litany of left-wing catchphrases which she said embody San Francisco’s values: “Human rights, reproductive justice, LGBTQ equality, respect for immigrants, and care for each other.”

Pelosi’s home city of San Francisco is among both the most left-wing cities in the U.S. and the most crime-ridden, with sky-high rates of drug use, homelessness, and violence despite maintaining a cost of living 80% higher than the national average.

Stunningly, Pelosi then went on to claim that her primary concern is for “our children,” despite her unflinching support for widespread abortion.

The Speaker of the House — who holds a 100% pro-abortion voting record, has strongly opposed Texas’ life-saving Heartbeat Act, and called the discussion of late-term abortion “sacred ground” — said that when she is asked what the three most important issues are that currently face Congress, she always answers, “Our children, our children, our children.”

The self-professed Catholic has faced sharp criticism from many Catholics, including her city’s Roman Catholic Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, for her hard-core pro-abortion stance.

“It is especially shameful that any self-professed Catholic would be implicated in such an evil, let alone advocate for it,” Cordileone said in a September 21 statement.

Pelosi’s announcement that she is running for re-election has come as a surprise to many.

The octogenarian politician was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives 35 years ago in 1987. She later served two terms as Speaker of the House, first from 2007 until 2011, and again starting in 2019.

As she launched her second term, Pelosi stated that she wouldn’t seek a third.

It remains to be seen whether Pelosi will succeed in her efforts to stay in the House.

With the Biden administration’s poll numbers falling to record lows and Democrats more broadly facing historically low approval ratings, many predict the 2022 midterm elections will be a massive defeat for Democrats.

Last week former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy told Fox News that the 2022 midterms are likely to be a “bloodbath” for Democrats as political affiliation has massively shifted in favor of Republicans. Unlike Pelosi, many Democrats have already stated they will not seek re-election.

“Why is it happening right now for Democrats? Why are they leaving? Well, a year ago, Democrat party affiliation had a nine-point lead over Republicans. Today, Republicans have a five-point lead over Democrats,” Duffy said. “That’s a 14-point swing. So Democrats today look and say, ‘This is going to be a bloodbath. A red tsunami is going to crash upon our shores, and I want to make a decision not to run.’”

Thus far 28 Democratic congressmen have said they do not plan to run for re-election.

Share











