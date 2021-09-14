‘Fully vaccinated’ account for 82% of Illinois public high school’s COVID cases

Of the 17 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, 14 are considered 100% inoculated.

OAK PARK, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) — Oak Park and River Forest High School (OPRF) has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of September 9, with 14 cases coming from individuals who have been fully jabbed.

The public school, located just outside the city of Chicago, lists on its COVID dashboard 79% of students as fully jabbed and 88% of teachers and staff fully inoculated. At least 11 cases are students and four are employees, but the breakdown of vaccinated individuals is not provided.

Illinois Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker has mandated all school staff receive the jab as a condition of employment. College students must also get jabbed.

While K-12 students are not required to get vaccinated in the Land of Lincoln, the high school has encouraged its enrollees to get jabbed.

“Earlier in the pandemic, the overall target for approaching herd immunity was 70% of our population fully vaccinated,” the school said. “However, the Delta variant has changed the equation. According to our most recent guidance, we should aim for a fully vaccinated rate of closer to 90% or higher.”

It has also hosted jab clinics for teachers and staff and asked everyone to submit inoculation proof, though it is not yet mandatory.

LifeSiteNews emailed OPRF on September 14 but did not receive a response to questions. LifeSite asked communications director Karin Sullivan and communications coordinator Jackie McGoey if they could confirm the infection data and if they had any comment on the infections among fully jabbed students and staff.

While neither 14 infections nor 17 cases are alarming, it adds to the stories about vaccinated people contracting COVID. Children’s Health Defense has raised the possibility that people who have been jabbed could be responsible for increases in infection.

“The U.K. is among the most highly vaccinated countries in the world, but it is experiencing a third wave of coronavirus infections reportedly largely due to the spread of the Delta variant of the virus,” the group said. “Other highly vaccinated countries like Israel are also experiencing a new wave of coronavirus infections due to the Delta variant.”

In July, Israel’s health minister said “55% of the newly infected [people in Israel] had been vaccinated.”

As previously reported by LifeSite, Cornell University has experienced five times as many infections from COVID since reaching 95% vaccination compared with pre-jab availability.

“Despite testing fewer individuals, most of whom are vaccinated, the University still showed a positivity rate of 2x higher than the previous year,” LifeSite noted. “The recorded data suggests that the COVID shots are not preventing the virus from spreading and that perhaps virus spread is increasing as more and more people succumb to coercive measures used to persuade everyone to take the shots.”

High school students in particular could have concerns about the benefits of a COVID jab, especially if they see peers still contracting an infection.

For example, a report from Ontario two weeks ago identified 106 cases of heart inflammation in people ages 12 to 24. “The recent report released by Public Health of Ontario, which looked at the vaccine injury data from December 13, 2020 to August 7, 2021, confirmed in their findings that young people, primarily adolescent males, have an increased susceptibility to developing cardiac conditions following the jab,” LifeSite reported.

