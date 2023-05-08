85% of Republican voters want presidential nominee to ‘challenge woke ideas’: poll

(LifeSiteNews) – The Americans poised to decide the Republican Party’s next presidential nominee are far more concerned about resisting “woke” ideology than they are litigating the 2020 election results and antagonizing leftists, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll.
The survey, conducted April 27-29 among 2,372 likely GOP primary voters, finds that 85% would prefer a candidate who “challenges woke ideas,” as opposed to 66% for “opposes any gun restrictions,” 61% for “says Trump won in 2020,” and 57% for “makes liberals angry.”
At first glance, the poll comes as heartening news to supporters of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not yet announced his candidacy but is expected to this month or next, having just concluded an ambitious legislative session featuring conservative legislation on abortion, education, crime, transgenderism, and more. DeSantis has made combating “woke ideology” a cornerstone of his administration, particularly in schools, academia, and corporate influence.
It also appears to suggest that a strong stance on wokeness is a higher priority than arguing over the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s election, which former President and current GOP primary frontrunner Donald Trump continues to regularly insist was fraudulent. However, the poll also shows that 59% of voters who want a candidate who “challenges woke ideas” are with Trump (as opposed to 24% for DeSantis), and that the 45th president remains the most popular nationally.
Fifty-eight percent say they are voting for Trump to be the nominee, with another 18% considering him. Twenty-two percent are voting for DeSantis, with another 30% considering him. Support for every other potential GOP candidate is in single digits.
Trump also enjoys the support of 64% of Republican primary voters who want a candidate who “favors Christians” (versus 17% for DeSantis), and 61% of those who want one that would ban abortion (19% DeSantis). The findings raise questions about the reach of certain stories among conservatives and Republicans, such as Trump recently refusing to answer whether he would support a six-week abortion ban like the one signed by DeSantis, or to commit to supporting a 15-week ban at the national level.
Still, the poll finds that little about the race is set in stone; only 24% and 27% say they are only voting for Trump or won’t consider him, while 49% say they are open voting for him or another primary challenger.
Trump currently leads national polls for the GOP nomination by a substantial margin, though DeSantis, who has not started competing for the nomination, enjoys a fundraising advantage and remains competitive in state polls. Both Trump and DeSantis currently lead Biden in national head-to-head matchups (DeSantis by a slightly wider margin), though a number of polls show Biden beating Trump but losing to DeSantis in swing states.