9 Dating apps partner with White House in latest scheme to boost slumping vaccine rates

May 25, 2021 (Children’s Health Defense) — The White House is partnering with nine popular dating apps to entice Americans to get vaccinated by offering special incentives to users who have received their COVID shot.

In an attempt to overcome vaccine hesitancy, Match, Tinder, Hinge, OKCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, Bumble and Badoo will give vaccinated users access to premium content and a host of perks including boosts, super likes and special stickers displayed on their profile that show that they have received their shot, Forbes reported.

Users will also be able to filter potential matches by vaccination status or book vaccination appointments through the apps. Promotional campaigns on the apps will launch in the coming weeks and run until the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

“Human connection is so vital for healthy lives — it’s why I am so committed to this business,” said Shar Dubey, CEO of Match Group. “We are honored to work with the White House on increasing vaccinations across America, which will allow people to once again meet in person and engage in meaningful ways. This will make dating safer for everyone, everywhere.”

For many users across Match Group’s dating platforms, COVID vaccinations are seen as vital for singles to be able to date safely in person, the company said, adding that users this year have proactively posted about their vaccine status and view this as an important component of compatibility.

“According to research from OKCupid, vaccinated users or those who plan to get vaccinated receive 14% more matches than people who don’t,” the White House told reporters in a fact sheet Thursday.

The White House’s partnership with popular dating apps is its latest attempt to reach the vaccine hesitant as vaccination rates plateau.

Previously, the administration has partnered with NASCAR, the NFL, MLB, country music organizations, McDonalds, Uber and Lyft, AT&T, Instacart, Target, Trader Joe’s, Chobani, rural organizations and social media companies, while targeting Black and Latino Americans through additional advertising.

Many states, including Ohio, New York and Maryland have offered million-dollar lottery drawings to incentivize residents to get vaccinated. Albertsons, Target, Raytheon, Jabil and AT&T have all offered financial incentives, free Lyft rides to vaccine appointments, or on-site clinics for employees and family members.

At Amazon, employees who show proof of vaccination receive an $80 bonus and new-hires receive $100 if they’re vaccinated. Colleges are giving out a wide range of freebies — gift cards, T-shirts, free courses, housing and cash for students who show proof of COVID vaccination.

Some states, including New Jersey and Washington, are offering free alcohol to entice people to get their COVID shot. Budweiser is pouring free beer if you can prove your vaccine status.

On April 20, District of Columbia marijuana activists staged Joints for Jabs and handed out free joints outside the city’s vaccination sites. On May 13, New Orleans gave vaccine recipients at one local clinic a free pound of crawfish.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut to anyone who shows their COVID vaccinated record card.

McDonald’s will promote COVID vaccine information on its coffee cups as part of its partnership with the White House. The fast-food chain announced it was redesigning its McCafe cups and delivery seal stickers to feature art from the national “We Can Do This” campaign, a slogan created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to promote COVID vaccinations across America.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said thanks to the government’s partnership with McDonalds, “people will now be able to get trusted information about vaccines when they grab a cup of coffee or order a meal.”

