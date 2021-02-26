9 elderly care home residents die in Spain days after receiving Pfizer’s vaccine jab

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

SPAIN, February 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Nine elderly care home residents in Spain have died and a further 68 tested positive for COVID-19 10 days after they were given the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccination. The news adds to the growing number of reports of people dying shortly after receiving the experimental vaccine.

El Salvador care home in Toledo in Spain, run by the “Messengers of Peace,” began administering the first doses of the Pfizer experimental vaccine on January 13. After six days, ten residents began to demonstrate symptoms of COVID-19, which swiftly resulted in a large number of residents and staff presenting with symptoms.

As of February 2, there had been a total of nine residents who had died following their injection, 5 more in hospital, and 33 members of staff who were found to have tested positive according to PCR tests. Out of the total of 78 residents, only one did not test positive for the virus.

In statements made to the Spanish radio COPE, Sergio Mella, the director general of the Messengers of Peace, said that during the so-called “first” and “second waves” of the virus, the home had been “completely free” from any instances of the infection, and that the virus had only appeared after the vaccine had been administered. He added that COVID hygiene protocols had been carefully adhered to within the care home.

Despite this peculiar correlation in events, Mella did not attribute anything to the injections, but called the deaths and infections a “coincidence.” He suggested that one of those administering the injections was asymptomatically carrying and spreading the virus, or that a member of staff had become infected with the virus around the same time as the vaccine had been given.

Mella called for a wide, national uptake of the experimental vaccine, and reports note that the home announced its intention to continue the vaccination routine, by administering the second dose of the vaccine on February 3. Further PCR tests were set to be performed two days later.

LifeSiteNews reached out to El Salvador home for comment, but no reply was received at time of publishing.

The news comes as yet another headline in the series of almost daily revelations of deaths and COVID infections, which occur after COVID vaccinations. Early in February 35 Catholic religious sisters in Kentucky received the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine. The convent was completely locked down, with no ingress or egress, yet two days after the injections two nuns died and 26 tested positive for the virus.

Similar scenes were found in the Netherlands, when on January 30, 106 residents in a nursing home in Amersfoort received their first dose of a COVID injection. Like El Salvador, the home had not seen any cases of the virus since the infection emerged last year. However, within two weeks, over 70 residents had tested positive for the virus, and by February 22, twenty-two residents had died.

Another nursing home in Spain gave the first dose of Pfizer’s experimental vaccine in early January, and on January 12 staff reported an outbreak of the virus in the home. By the end of the month 46 residents had died, 28 out of 94 residents tested positive for the virus as well 12 staff.

Such cases are being reported all across the world, as deaths or infections of COVID-19, are occurring closely following COVID vaccinations. Writing for LifeSite, Celeste McGovern collated statistics of such events from around the world:

29 elderly people died in Norway shortly after receiving Pfizer’s vaccination.

13 deaths among 40 residents following vaccination at one nursing home in Germany were dismissed as “tragic coincidence.”

10 deaths in a German palliative care patients within hours to four days of COVID-19 vaccination were deemed a “coincidence.”

22 of 72 residents of a nursing home in Basingstoke, England have died following vaccination.

24 seniors at a nursing home in Syracuse, NY were reported to have died from COVID-19 as of January 9, 2021 despite having been vaccinated beginning December 22, 2020.

10 cases of COVID-19 were reported on January 28 among seniors who had received both doses of Pfizer’s vaccine at one care home in Stockholm Sweden. The residents were vaccinated on December 27 and again on January 19.

The COVID-19 death toll in the small British enclave of Gibraltar numbered 16 before it launched its Pfizer vaccination campaign on January 10, 2021 and then shot up to 53 deaths 10 days later and to 70 seven days after that. According to a Reuters report, the Gibraltar Health Authority declared there was “no evidence at all of any causal link” between 6 of the deaths that were investigated and the Pfizer’s vaccine, despite the individuals having tested negative for Covid-19 before vaccination, but positive “in the days immediately after.”

4,500 COVID-19 cases in Israel occurred in patients after they had received one dose of Pfizer’s vaccine and 375 of those vaccinated patients required hospitalization, Israeli news media reported on January 12.

Seven adults living in a care home in Saskatoon tested positive for coronavirus a week after residents were vaccinated at the Sherbrooke Community Centre, the CBC reported. There were no positive cases at the time of vaccination.

Seven residents at a Montreal long-term care facility tested positive for Covid-19 within 28 days of being vaccinated with Pfizer’s vaccine, prompting the province of Quebec to delay the second Pfizer dose.

Abercorn Care Home in Scotland, which began COVID-19 vaccinations on December 14, 2020 was home to an outbreak of the virus by January 10 and the National Health Service for the region refused to comment on whether vaccinated residents were ill. A care home staff group founder told the Scottish Daily Record : “We have had members of our group whose parents have had the vaccine and then two weeks later have tested positive for coronavirus.”

All of the residents at a home in Inverness, Scotland were vaccinated against COVID-19 early in January, but 17 became infected with the virus after the first dose.



Since the launch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has recorded a total of 929 deaths from December 15, 2020, up to February 12, 2021, accounting for almost 6% of 15,923 adverse events on the system’s report.

Last week, during LifeSiteNews’s conference on COVID-19, a panel of doctors warned about the potential dangers of the experimental vaccines being used against COVID-19, mentioning harmful side-effects and even deaths.

Dr. Sheri Tenpenny explained that the antibody thus created in response to the COVID injection, “instead of protecting you if you get exposed to that pathogen, what it does is it makes you sicker, turns on all of the autoimmune cascades that have been created by this antibody and starts to attack your liver, your lungs and your kidneys.”

“That antibody can literally go inside of your lungs and kill your lung tissue.”

With such results, Tenpenny predicted an “autoimmune cascade,” which would cause widespread illness and fatality: “everyone is going to be equally damaged now.”