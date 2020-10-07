9,000 medical professionals criticize lockdowns, argue for ‘focused protection’ and return to normal life

GREAT BARRINGTON, Massachusetts, October 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – More than 9,000 medical professionals concerned about the physical and mental health consequences of current COVID-19 policies have signed a declaration that recommends fighting the virus using an approach called “Focused Protection:”

Called the Great Barrington Declaration, the signers argue:

The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk. We call this Focused Protection.

The declaration stresses that lockdown policies are producing “lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health.” The declaration goes on to say that it is “a grave injustice” to keep kids out of school, because for them, “COVID-19 is less dangerous than many other harms, including influenza.”

For those who are vulnerable, many of the procedures already in place should be maintained, such as testing nursing home staff and visitors for the virus, having supplies delivered to the homebound, and having those at risk meet with family members outdoors.

For those who are not vulnerable, life should go back to normal while maintaining basic hygiene, such as staying home when sick and frequent hand washing.

According to The Federalist, the three co-authors of the declaration, “Drs. Martin Kulldorff of Harvard University, Sunetra Gupta of Oxford University, and Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University...have each recently provided counsel to the White House in navigating the subsequent phases of the pandemic.”

Over 87,000 members of the general public have signed the declaration as well.