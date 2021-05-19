A closer look at Bill Gates: promoting eugenics, friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

ANALYSIS

May 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — While billionaire globalist Bill Gates has been hailed in the past year as a generous and exceptionally knowledgeable man regarding COVID-19, deeper research reveals a darker side of his character, his desires for control over the globe in a manner drawn from much-criticized eugenic policies, as well as disturbing links to self-confessed sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 65-year-old founder of Microsoft is hailed throughout the world as a kind-hearted philanthropist, thanks in great part to the media frontage and the constant promotion which he enjoys. During the recent COVID-19 times, he has been consulted as if an eminent scientist, capable of solving the apparent crisis, and providing timelines for the world’s return to normality.

However, overlooked investigations and evidence present a darker side, and perhaps a more honest appraisal of Gates. A well-documented Corbett Report from May 2020 has provided evidence which the mainstream media has largely overlooked in its praise of Gates, but which is corroborated in various reports.

‘Most generous person on earth’ or ruthless profit seeker?

Gates has been hailed as the “best businessman of our century,” founding “one of the greatest companies of the 20th century,” namely Microsoft. However, the launch of Microsoft was surrounded by a number of circumstances which paint a different picture of the generous genius.

Gates’s success cannot be solely attributed to himself, as his mother played a key role in launching his career, by lobbying International Business Machines (IBM) on her son’s behalf.

The New York Times reported in 1994 that following this, in 1981 IBM then “took a chance by hiring Microsoft,” after weighing up the company against a number of competitors.

In 2000, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) described how Microsoft then spent four years working with IBM in developing a software operating system, OS/2, but on the same day it launched, Microsoft launched its own platform of Windows 2.0. Microsoft claimed it was merely acting defensively, yet critics accused the company of double-crossing IBM.

A number of software companies also attack Microsoft for having a ruthless drive for business. Such companies needed Microsoft’s help to “craft programs,” since Microsoft owned the operating system, but Microsoft was simultaneously making competing software, leading to complaints from competitors that “the arrangement allowed it to take advantage of its knowledge of both MS-DOS and competitors’ projects.”

The WSJ wrote that “no company fights as hard or as long (or as ruthlessly) for the smallest slice of market share” as Microsoft.

This business model of profit before all else would seem to be driving Gates throughout his career, including in his more recent foray into the world of healthcare innovation. In practice, he has hardly been an altruistic person and champion of those in need, and instead a life-long eugenicist with a racist, Planned Parenthood population control family history.

As Dr. Mercola wrote, Gates does not practice philanthropy, but rather “philanthrocapitalism.” Not only does Gates wield incredible influence in the tech and vaccine world, but Mercola noted that he also mirrors this power in “agriculture and food policy (including biopiracy and fake food), weather modification and other climate technologies, surveillance, education and media.”

This was supported by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who wrote that Gates practices “weaponized philanthropy,” a tactic he employed “to resuscitate his reputation after the Microsoft antitrust case exposed him as a lying, cheating, thieving, manipulator intent on felonious monopoly control of global information conduits.” With Gates’s own personal net worth increasing to nearly $130 billion, his much advertised “philanthropy” has proven to be personally profitable.

The accumulation of wealth comes at a cost, although not to Gates himself. In 2004 the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) partnered with the Rockefeller Foundation in the $424 million Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), supposedly to increase food productivity and incomes, while lowering food insecurity. Gates forced the local farmers to abandon their traditional techniques, and instead use imported commercial seeds, petroleum fertilizers and pesticides, for which he supplied the infrastructure.

He also pressured African governments into large spending and made them use draconian penalties and authoritarian control to force farmers to buy his expensive inputs and comply with his diktats.

Nutrition and productivity dramatically declined, and a 2020 report, “False Promises: The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)” revealed that in the countries Gates selected, extreme hunger had increased by 30%.

The Corbett Report noted that “the 9,000,000 people who die every year of hunger would be best served by securing food supplies, running water and other basic necessities, not costly medical interventions for rare diseases. But there is no return on investment to be made from that kind of charity.”

Gates the ruler of the world

Gates’s desire for control seems to have grown exponentially since his early days building a software empire. His influence is seemingly in all crucial areas of life: lobbying and controlling organizations such as the World Health Organization; quietly building up an empire of land ownership, now being the largest private owner of farmland in the U.S.; calling for nations to abandon their eating habits, and ditch meat in favor of chemical alternatives; fear-mongering and lobbying entire nations into “climate change”-oriented policies; controlling populations by declaring that life will not return to normal after COVID, until the world is “widely vaccinated.”

As noted by the Corbett Report, Gates is also intent on controlling identities, through the imposition of an all-encompassing ID system, and ensuring that all financial transactions are conducted through the purview and control of the mainstream monetary sphere, as opposed to novel, purely digital systems which are much harder to “track.”

“No, this is not about charity. It is about control,” declared the Corbett Report.

Robert Kennedy recently reported on the effect which Gates’s so called “charity” for the global health was actually having. “The global lockdowns that Bill Gates helped orchestrate and cheerlead have bankrupted more than 100,000 businesses in the U.S. alone and plunged a billion people into poverty and deadly food insecurity that, among other devastating harms, kill 10,000 African children monthly — while increasing Gates’ wealth by $20 billion."

Gates working from eugenicist policies

As Gates’s control over the global population expands almost exponentially, thanks especially due to COVID-related measures, the Corbett Report pointed to a possible explanation for the desire for such control.

The Gates family long had an interest in the subject of population control and reproductive health. In 1998, a Salon report noted that Gates Sr. was on the board of Planned Parenthood, and Gates himself stated that his father was “head of Planned Parenthood,” a role which he described a controversial at the time, but “fascinating.”

Population control and reproductive health were both terms born out of the terminology of eugenics, the pseudoscience which holds that certain people deserve to lead while others deserve to serve, based on genetics. Eugenicists even wished to kill people they deemed to be of no use to society, and to spend world resources on the preservation of the upper classes, the rich, intelligent, useful members of society, instead of the poorer sectors.

The famous Rockefeller family was heavily committed to the eugenic movement. Rockefellers helped fund the Eugenics Record Office (ERO), and the founding director of the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research sat on ERO’s board. The Rockefeller family heavily funded — and was personal friends with — the eugenicist pioneer and Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger. It was with substantial Rockefeller support that Sanger’s “Negro Project” was rolled out, with her professed aim being “to exterminate the Negro population.”

Rockefellers also sponsored eugenics studies at the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute in Germany, including the man who later drafted the Nazi forced sterilization law: Hence, the family commitment to the eugenic cause was no mere passing incident.

Corbett noted that “when the American Eugenics Society became embarrassed of its own name, its long-time director, Frederick Osborne, merely took over as president of the Rockefeller-founded Population Council.”

What does the Rockefeller family have to do with Bill Gates? In 2009, Gates’s father, William Gates Sr., penned a book in which he expressed his deep admiration and collaboration with the Rockefeller dynasty.

He wrote that “every corner we’ve turned in the field of global health, we’ve found that the Rockefellers were already there, and had been for years … A lesson that we learned from studying and working with the Rockefellers, is that to succeed in pursuing audacious goals, you need like-minded partners with whom to collaborate.”

The Gates family held true to these words of working with “like-minded partners,” collaborating with the Rockefeller family in a number of high-level enterprises, such as the global vaccine alliance, GAVI. Their close ties were noted by Andreas Moritz in his book Vaccine-Nation: Poisoning the Population, One Shot at a Time, calling the two foundations “old friends and partners.”

Both Gates Sr. and Bill Gates have partnered with the Rockefeller family in academic settings to discuss global policy, most notably in 2009, when Gates and David Rockefeller joined with George Soros, Oprah Winfrey, and Warren Buffet in a meeting discussing population control. Gates, Rockefeller and Buffet have been collectively dubbed “The Good Club.”

The Corbett Report noted the interesting circumstance that “on the anniversary of the First International Eugenics Congress, held in London exactly 100 years prior,” the Gates Foundation organized its London Summit on Family Planning in July 2012, “at which the Gates recommitted themselves to funding population control in the third world.”

A major 2016 report from the Global Policy Forum then noted the huge influence of both foundations, their great similarities, and the dangers which were posed by such power.

The Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation are currently mirroring each other in their call for digital IDs and widespread track and trace in the light of COVID-19, in a move described as “coordinating efforts in the direction of social control.”

Indeed, in many instances of global policy lobbying, funding of NGOs, funding of health care research, population control, climate change policies, the Gates Foundation has simply publicly taken over where the Rockefeller Foundation left off.

Gates has even revealed his own devotion to the topic of so called “death panels,” when he discussed the beneficial trade-offs which were made between choosing whether to fund jobs or provide end of life health care.

Gates and Epstein — a firm friendship and shared ideals

Another aspect of the life of Bill Gates which has been left widely unreported until very recently, is the curious relation he had with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was arrested and charged in July 2019 with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors in a high-profile case that was believed to implicate many prominent figures around the world. He then allegedly killed himself in his cell at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in August 2019.

Gates insisted in comments to the Wall Street Journal in 2019 that he did not have any relationship with Epstein at all, and a spokesman for Gates later added that Epstein had sought business relations with Gates, which Gates had rejected.

However, the New York Times reported one month later that Gates had visited Epstein multiple times, even starting his relationship after Epstein had been convicted of sex crimes and served time in jail for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Indeed, the relationship seems to have been more than a passing acquaintance. In 2011, Gates emailed his staff describing Epstein’s lifestyle as “very different and kind of intriguing although it would not work for me.” Epstein reciprocated the relation, writing in an email that “Bill’s great,” following a meeting of several hours between the pair.

The Corbett Report noted how flight logs reveal that Gates actually flew on Epstein’s infamous “lolita express” plane from New Jersey to Florida, even though Gates has his own private plane. A spokesman for Gates later claimed that Gates did not know whose plane he was on.

Thorbjørn Jagland, the former Prime Minister of Norway, also attested to the lucrative business interests which Epstein and Gates were working on together, saying that at a 2013 meeting held in Jagland’s residence, regarding vaccine production, “Bill Gates and Epstein arrived together, followed by the others.” Norwegian paper DN Magasinet noted that “Epstein, who knew Gates, was the person that introduced the billionaire to IPI [International Peace Institute],” which later partnered with Gates in the “fight against polio.”

However, the Corbett report pointed to another possible shared interest of both Epstein and Gates, the devotion to eugenic policies. Epstein wanted to “seed the human race with his DNA,” looking to advance the policy of transhumanism: the “science of improving the human population through technologies like genetic engineering and artificial intelligence.”

Such a methodology is, of course, eerily similar to the directives of the Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, of which Gates is a firm supporter. Epstein’s plan was to use his New Mexico ranch to inseminate numerous women, who would then give birth to his babies.

Epstein’s drive led him to fund research in the matter, including funding the controversial scientist George Church, who has been a longstanding and public advocate of eugenicist policies.

He also acted as scientific advisor to a group looking to eradicate disease by altering genetic codes. Funding for this came from a “group of investors led by Epstein’s appointed backup executor, Dr. Boris Nikolic. Naturally, that group of investors included Bill Gates.”

Boris Nikolic himself appears to have been an important link between Epstein and Gates, for he served as chief scientific advisor to Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and was subsequently named as backup executor of Epstein’s will, just days before Epstein was discovered dead in his prison cell.

The Gates divorce unveils hidden secrets about the ‘generous’ Bill Gates

With evidence increasingly proving that Gates and Epstein enjoyed a strong relationship, despite Gates’s protestations to the opposite, new reports suggest that their connection was so strong as to play a part in the now-public divorce proceedings between Bill and Melinda.

In fact, reports are now circulating, indicating Melinda started “exploring options” for divorce when her husband’s connections to the convicted sex offender were made public.

Since at least 2019, Melinda Gates has been working with numerous lawyers from different firms in order to effect the divorce. The Daily Beast reported that a former employee of the Gates Foundation revealed Melinda had expressed her concerns about Epstein to her husband in 2013, who continued his relations with Epstein regardless.

Indeed, far more than this, Gates reportedly took advice from Epstein about how to end the marriage, after Gates complained about his wife and described the marriage as “toxic.” The Daily Beast was informed of this by an individual who attended the meetings, and the report mentioned “dozens” of meetings between Gates and Epstein, not just an occasional meeting.

The two men “were very close,” and Gates discussed how Epstein could even become involved in his foundation.

Aside from this connection to Epstein, Gates had garnered a particular kind of reputation for himself, even before Melinda’s meeting with divorce lawyers in 2019.

According to “people with direct knowledge of his overtures,” Gates “pursued women who worked for him at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.”

In 2020, Microsoft board members decreed that Gates step down from the board while an investigation was underway into a previous romantic relationship with a Microsoft employee. In 2019, the Microsoft engineer had penned a letter alleging that she had had a sexual relationship with Gates, lasting years. Gates stepped down from the board before a formal decision could be taken.

A spokeswoman for Gates did not completely deny the allegations, saying instead, “There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably.” Gates currently serves as technology adviser to Microsoft’s current CEO.

It remains to be seen whether Gates will face any future questioning about his relations with Jeffery Epstein, his own adherence to eugenicist policies, or his reported not infrequent womanizing.