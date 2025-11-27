A happy Thanksgiving to all our American readers!

We are particularly grateful this year for you.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews would like to wish all of our readers–and staff–in the United States a very happy Thanksgiving!

Sharp-eyed members of the LifeSite family will notice fewer stories than usual today and tomorrow. This is because our American personnel are enjoying a well-deserved long Thanksgiving weekend, leaving a skeleton crew of colleagues around the world to keep you in touch with the top pro-life, pro-family news of the day.

But all of us at LifeSiteNews have something to be particularly thankful for this year: your ongoing support, including prayers and pledges.

Thank you very much for reading!

Share











