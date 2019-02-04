A-list gay couple ‘married’ by Justice Ginsburg arrested for rape of male student

MICHIGAN, February 4, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) – A prominent homosexual couple whose “marriage” was officiated by United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being held pending extradition to Texas for the 2010 rape of a then-23-year-old male student.

Renowned opera countertenor David Daniels, 52, and conductor Scott Walters, 37, were arrested on warrants issued in Texas charging both men with sexual assault of an adult, according to multiple reports.

In a ceremony that generated much media attention, Ginsburg “married” the two men in 2014, but monogamy apparently has never been one of the long-time male couple’s strong suits.

Samuel Schultz accused the A-list gay couple last summer at the peak of the #MeToo movement, which encouraged victims of sexual assault to step forward.

“I was raped,” declared Schultz at the beginning of his online statement. He explained why he waited eight years to come forward.

Scott Walters and David Daniels, who were 'married' by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, have been arrested for sexually assaulting a male student. SOURCE: Washtenaw County Jail

“I have been terrified to talk about this publicly because, as many know, people in positions of power (or perceived positions of power) have not been held accountable in the past,” continued Schultz. “There was a legitimate danger of destroying my career by reporting someone else’s assault against me. Because of this, I have lived with the fear of exclusion and being silenced which has meant that my story has not been told. And I was not willing to risk a career in opera by exposing this truth.”

Schultz said that while he was a 23-year-old graduate student at Rice University, he met Daniels and Walters at a closing night party for Houston Grand Opera’s run of “Xerxes.” The homosexual power couple invited him to their apartment for drinks.

The young man blacked out after taking just a few sips of the drink he had been offered.

Schultz said that the next thing he remembers is waking the following day, “in a bed alone, completely naked,” and “bleeding from my rectum.”

When Daniels and Walters returned to their apartment, Daniels allegedly said, “‘Don’t worry about the BB thing, I’m totally negative.’ BB in this case meant bareback, otherwise known as raping me without a condom.”

Schultz told the Daily News that what finally convinced him to go public was learning that Daniels had obtained tenure at the University of Michigan, where he would be in close contact with other young singers.

An attorney representing Daniels and Walters said, “David and Scott are innocent of any wrongdoing.”

The attorney suggested Schultz is looking for attention by saying he was raped.

“Sam Schultz is not a victim,” continued attorney Matt Hennessy in a statement to NPR. “He never would have gotten this much attention from his singing, and he knows and resents that fact. He waited eight years to complain about adult, consensual sex to ride the MeToo movement to unearned celebrity. We will fight this.”

But this is not the first allegation of sexual misconduct incurred by Daniels, the older of the two accused men.

In November, the San Francisco Opera replaced Daniels, who was to appear in a future production, after a male University of Michigan student filed a lawsuit accusing Daniels of sexual assault.

The student said that Daniels groped him, sent and requested sexual photos, gave him alcohol and sleep medication, and touched him sexually, according to an Associated Press report.

A third student reportedly accused Daniels of offering to pay him in return for sex over Grindr, a gay hook-up app, in March of last year. Police investigated but found no evidence of criminality.

Despite the warning signs, Daniels was granted tenure by the University of Michigan just a few weeks after the complaint was lodged with police.

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg generated controversy by officiating “weddings” for same-sex couples before the High Court had ruled on same-sex “marriage.”

In the run up to the Obergefell case, which would ultimately impose same-sex “marriage” on the entire nation in June 2015, many lawmakers, religious leaders, and pundits demanded that Ginsburg recuse herself because she had clearly already made up her mind on genderless marriage before hearing the case.

In 2013, Ginsburg became the first Supreme Court Justice to officiate a gay “wedding.”